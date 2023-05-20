Did you know that US Highway 14 is one of the oldest highways in America? A small group of about a dozen people interested in promoting tourism in this area gathered at the Chauteau recently to respond to the question: What would happen if we joined together to encourage people to travel across South Dakota on US Highway 14 on their way to the Black Hills and beyond?

Before COVID, a visionary group convened several times to explore this idea. The group named the trail the SD Rural Road Trip to encompass not only agritourism, but additional venues and events that highlight the culture of rural South Dakota – destinations that showcase our way of life.

