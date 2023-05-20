Did you know that US Highway 14 is one of the oldest highways in America? A small group of about a dozen people interested in promoting tourism in this area gathered at the Chauteau recently to respond to the question: What would happen if we joined together to encourage people to travel across South Dakota on US Highway 14 on their way to the Black Hills and beyond?
Before COVID, a visionary group convened several times to explore this idea. The group named the trail the SD Rural Road Trip to encompass not only agritourism, but additional venues and events that highlight the culture of rural South Dakota – destinations that showcase our way of life.
SDSU Extension assisted in organizing several meetings along Highway 14, including DeSmet, Highmore, Philip, Fort Pierre and Sturgis. At our Fort Pierre meeting, the group quickly compiled a lengthy list of local places to eat and stay, attractions and amenities, historical sites, and events. Travel South Dakota (SD Department of Tourism) is helping to get the word out to the public through their website.
I am delighted that our Tourism Department is recognizing the value of attractions throughout the state, not just the Black Hills. Disneyland isn’t for everyone! More and more travelers are looking for an authentic and immersive experience where they can experience the rural lifestyle, away from crowds of people.
If you have a business, event, or any other attraction you would like to have included, email your business name or event along with your website and/or Facebook page to Ann DeVany, Website Manager, Travel South Dakota, at: Ann.DeVany@TravelSouthDakota.com. Deadline for submissions is June 1.
Just imagine getting enough information out so people who are planning a driving trip through this area could decide they need to spend a couple of days in our community because there is so much history to experience, events to take in, and comfortable amenities.
