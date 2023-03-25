There are any number of components that make an organization effective or ineffective, healthy or not, a good employer or a poor employer. My belief is that it is quality of people, from top management to the newest hire, which makes the greatest impact on the overall success of that organization. And local government is no exception to the rule.

In Fort Pierre, municipal government starts with the election of a City Council, two from each of the three wards. This group of elected officials (in industry, it would be a board of directors) has responsibility for adopting ordinances and policies, approving budgets and other expenditures, and creating the management structure by approving hiring of personnel. The mayor is chosen by the electorate of the entire town and acts as CEO. They make recommendations to the Council for approval and oversee the day-to-day operation of the City. For Fort Pierre, this is a fulltime job.

