There are any number of components that make an organization effective or ineffective, healthy or not, a good employer or a poor employer. My belief is that it is quality of people, from top management to the newest hire, which makes the greatest impact on the overall success of that organization. And local government is no exception to the rule.
In Fort Pierre, municipal government starts with the election of a City Council, two from each of the three wards. This group of elected officials (in industry, it would be a board of directors) has responsibility for adopting ordinances and policies, approving budgets and other expenditures, and creating the management structure by approving hiring of personnel. The mayor is chosen by the electorate of the entire town and acts as CEO. They make recommendations to the Council for approval and oversee the day-to-day operation of the City. For Fort Pierre, this is a fulltime job.
We have just five fulltime employees in City Hall; Finance Officer, Assistant Finance Officer/Utility Clerk, Administrative Assistant, City Engineer and Public Works Director, and Assistant Public Works Director/Code Enforcement Officer.
All the other fulltime employees (11-14) work in field positions, managing Parks, Streets, Shop, Electric, and Water/Wastewater. Summer employees are hired for the swimming pool, museums, parks and streets.
We are extremely fortunate to have a very stable group of employees. Everyone currently on the payroll has worked for the City of Fort Pierre for a minimum of two years, many have been employed for more than ten years, and four have been with us more than 20 years! In my mind, this kind of stability reflects a spirit of dedication and teamwork, and a workforce that respects their employer and co-workers. And to maintain that kind of “can do” attitude, the City must demonstrate value and respect for the employees, pay them a competitive wage, offer good benefits, and provide a safe and satisfying place to work.
Primarily due to restructuring and growth, the City is currently advertising to fill four full-time positions: Assistant Public Works Director, General Maintenance Superintendent, Streets Maintenance, and Parks Maintenance. Deadline to apply is April 3. Each position is eligible for a $2,000 hiring bonus. Applications can be found online on the City of Fort Pierre website. Feel free to call 223-7690 with any questions.
We are looking forward to finding four new motivated fulltime employees and several summer employees to join our remarkable team. Exciting things are happening in Fort Pierre. Come be part of the action!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.