“Anyone who thinks gardening begins in Spring and ends in the Fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with the dream.”
I read this quote a few weeks ago, and it inspired me to write this month’s column about the Fort Pierre Community Garden. In our house, the first seed catalogs begin to arrive in December, and my husband Ron Schreiner is fully occupied for the next few months, making lists, comparing products and prices, and filling out his orders.
Ron is designer and volunteer manager of the Fort Pierre Community Garden. If you aren’t familiar, it is located on Rowe Lane, the street directly behind the Chateau and Chuckwagon. The garden was the first project of the new Healthy Hometown committee in 2018. The committee of community members decided in February that a community garden was the highest priority. There was much work to be done if we were going to expect a fall harvest.
The first step was to find a good location. Fort Pierre has a number of empty lots belonging to the Corps of Engineers as a result of buyouts. We identified a lot that was flat and in a central, accessible location. We negotiated a long-term, no-cost lease, city crews and volunteers cleared and leveled the lot, and utilities were restored. By that time, Ron and the committee had decided to use 18-inch raised beds to make it easier for people to garden.
A local business, Sioux Nation, offered to sell us the steel beds on credit, and we began making contacts with other businesses, organizations, and individuals to contribute to the project. Another area business, AGE, contributed rich Sully County topsoil to fill the beds. All sponsors were recognized with a permanent, metal sign attached to the ends of the beds.
City employees and volunteers worked together to assemble and place the beds. Waterlines were run to each bed and spigots installed. Amazingly, all of that work was done in time for beds to be rented out to gardeners, and gardens were ready for spring planting.
Fundraising continued into the winter. In addition to generous local donations, we received grants from several organizations, the largest being AARP, South Dakota Community Foundation, and a Healthy Hometown statewide award. We ultimately raised enough to cover all expenses, plus repay the city for its costs.
The second year we installed weed fabric and wood mulch in the walkways, chain link fencing, a picnic table, and three fruit trees. Now, in its sixth year, there is generally a waiting list for gardeners, who pay $60 per bed per year to pay the water bill. Fort Pierre residents get first dibs.
Ron and I get invited to other communities interested in having a community garden to tell them how we accomplished it. We are both very proud of it. It turned an unattractive empty lot into a green and productive space. Gardening is a great outdoor activity, and raising your own food is economical, healthy, and delicious!
If you are interested in renting a bed for 2023, now is the time. Call Ron Schreiner (605-222-9611) for more information or to get your name on the list.
