It’s a well-known fact -- Fort Pierre loves its 4th of July! And what’s not to love? It’s the
celebration of our nation’s freedom, it’s a great opportunity to get together with friends and
family to make some South Dakota memories, and there are rodeos, the biggest parade of the
year, a fun run, fireworks and this year, a military flyover!
This year, due to two-lane head-to-head traffic on the Commander Waldron Bridge, we
are encouraging our east river friends to “Come Early and Stay Late.” Traffic is always heavy on
the 4 th of July after the parade, and we hope you will stay put for a bit and avoid a traffic jam.
Most local businesses will be open for food and drink, and we encourage you to support them.
In addition, the Pat Duffy Community Center will be open from 9 to 2, serving walking tacos and
providing some fun activities for kids. The Fire Hall will be serving snow cones during and after
the parade with proceeds used for purchasing emergency equipment. Watch the City’s
Facebook page for more information, or feel free to call us at 223-7690.
Fireworks: Hours of Sale and Discharge
June 29-July 2 and July 5 9 am – 10:30 pm
July 3 & 4 9 am – midnight
(remember, no sky lanterns/luminaries or bottle rockets less than 14 inches in length)
4 th of July Rodeo
Stanley County Fairgrounds
Monday, July 3 10 am (Slack)
Monday, July 3 7 pm
Tuesday, July 4 7 pm Public Fireworks display immediately following last event.
4 on the 4 th Race
Preregistrations: Visit Facebook page for details
Registration starts at 7 am July 4. Race starts at 8 am CDT.
Four-mile walk/run that starts and ends at corner of Deadwood & Main in Fort Pierre
Registration is $25.00 per person. Children 12 and under are free.
4 th of July Parade
Note: More horses and riders are needed to carry the 50 state flags in the parade. Please call
Darby Nutter (605-319-6071) or Kelly Tibbs (605-223-7690)
The parade planning committee named Dave Dahl as this year’s Parade Marshall in recognition
of his worldwide reputation for building bronc-riding saddles, and for his 49 years doing
business in the same location on Deadwood Avenue.
Pre-Registration is recommended. Parade Entry Form is available at City Hall or on City
web site. Awards for Most Patriotic, Best Horse Drawn, Most Humorous, Best South Dakota
Pride, Best Fort Pierre Pride, and Best Antique Vehicle. No water cannons or large water guns
on floats. No personal vehicles allowed to park in parade staging area.
Line-up 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. July 4
Parade begins 10:00 CDT July 4
B-1 Bomber Flyover
12:15 CDT (Route is from the north, over Oahe Dam, above the Missouri River and down
Deadwood Avenue.)
We welcome visitors to join us on this special holiday. Please be a good neighbor and
follow the fireworks discharge hours. Porta-potties and dumpsters are being made available in
various areas of the city. Please allow spent fireworks to cool and then dispose of the litter
appropriately.
Happy Independence Day!
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.