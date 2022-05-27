I appreciate the opportunity the Capital Journal gives Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and me — as well as a number of other public figures — to get information out to the public.
Times have changed since we had just a couple of sources of news and information. Not that long ago, our choices were between a radio station or two and the local newspaper. Now there are websites, Facebook pages, streaming services, Twitter, and television channels (too many to count), not to mention meetings available by Zoom and phone — thanks, Covid!)
Because we have all those choices, it is literally impossible to pick one or two and reach everyone. State law requires a municipality to choose its Official Newspaper, so the Capital Journal is where you will find any legal notices, meeting agendas, and official minutes. Dakota Radio Group and KCCR do a good job of covering a multitude of public meetings, including the Fort Pierre City Council, as does the Capital Journal as staffing allows.
If you are interested in participating in a Fort Pierre City Council meeting, it’s about as easy as it can be. We meet on the first and third Mondays of the month — with the exception of holidays when it is moved to the following Tuesday.
Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Central and are held at the SD Municipal League Conference Room at 208 Island Dr. If you can’t attend in person, meetings are always available on Zoom or by phone. For Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 814 124 6625. To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. These numbers are consistent for every meeting.
Agendas and approved minutes are posted on the city website, both current and archived.
Aside from meetings, I am on the radio about five times every month at 7:30 Thursday mornings on KGFX, and “Ask the Mayor” on KCCR at 8:30 am every third Wednesday. I give updates on events, developments, and important issues in Fort Pierre. If you have questions, just call the station while I’m on the air. We also publish a city newsletter that is mailed to every utility holder. We use our website and Facebook page for a variety of information and announcements.
Stanley County keeps a schedule of events at the fairgrounds on its website, and Fort Pierre Tourism has its own website with all citywide events.
If all else fails, feel free to call the City Office at 223-7690. It’s important that our residents are well informed and involved.
