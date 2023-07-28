When the city contracted with HME to assist us in developing more affordable housing, a senior living development wasn’t what we had in mind, but perhaps it should have been!

Peaceful Pines is under construction and scheduled to open in October, offering independent living, assisted living and memory care units. With 54 new living units in Fort Pierre, there will be homes on the market for new and existing residents.

