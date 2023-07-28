When the city contracted with HME to assist us in developing more affordable housing, a senior living development wasn’t what we had in mind, but perhaps it should have been!
Peaceful Pines is under construction and scheduled to open in October, offering independent living, assisted living and memory care units. With 54 new living units in Fort Pierre, there will be homes on the market for new and existing residents.
We all know a number of local residents who moved elsewhere to find this quality of transitional living. Now, we can stay right here and continue being surrounded by family and friends, our church, our medical caregivers and our community, along with the security of having the appropriate level of care.
My purpose today is to provide you with the information I have available to respond to a number of questions people have asked.
For starters, in the hallway outside my office on the lower level of the courthouse, you will find two large poster boards with good details on the layout of Peaceful Pines. We also have packets for all three types of housing.
Just stop by the city offices during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and anyone here will be happy to help.
There are 19 independent living units, with 10 garages on a first-come-first-serve basis. I believe the two-bedroom units are already reserved, but there are one-bedroom, one-bath patio units available.
There are 20 assisted living units. You can choose from one-bedroom, one-bath; one-bedroom, one-bath ADA; or two-bedroom, one-bath layouts.
Memory Care has 15 studio and half-bath units. Amenities include meeting rooms, a wellness and fitness center, on-site PT and OT services, a library, a salon, a movie theater, a pub, a courtyard with seating, community gardens and more.
Peaceful Pines’ newly-hired administrator is Heather Janes. She is excited to be joining the Peaceful Pines team to serve the Fort Pierre community. Heather has an extensive background working with those with dementia and being a resource for families. Her contact information will be available in the coming weeks.
In terms of other employment opportunities, HME will be hiring for all staff near the end of August. The director of nursing position has been advertised. Questions regarding employment at Peaceful Pines may be directed to Emily Crackel, email Emily.Crackel@hmecompanies.net or call 605-736-1992.
For more information on residences, call Betty Steen at 605-321-7606 or email Betty.Steen@hmecare.net. HME staff is scheduling “meet and greets” with interested individuals.
We are so looking forward to the opening this fall of Peaceful Pines! It will be a welcome addition to the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.