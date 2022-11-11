Say your goodbyes now — the old City Hall building is scheduled to come down within the next 10 days. The demolition will mark the first visible progress of the plan to transform a good chunk of our downtown business district.

As you might remember, in May I announced that Hegg Properties, a development company from Sioux Falls, was buying the old City Hall lot, as well as property on the east side of Chapelle Street. Their plan for the space includes an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment complex, as well as retail and office space and parking to accommodate all of the above.

