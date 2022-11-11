Say your goodbyes now — the old City Hall building is scheduled to come down within the next 10 days. The demolition will mark the first visible progress of the plan to transform a good chunk of our downtown business district.
As you might remember, in May I announced that Hegg Properties, a development company from Sioux Falls, was buying the old City Hall lot, as well as property on the east side of Chapelle Street. Their plan for the space includes an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment complex, as well as retail and office space and parking to accommodate all of the above.
You might also remember, as part of that May announcement, the City approved the purchase of a former county building and parking lot located at the northeast corner of Chapelle and Dakota. I’ll explain that relevance later.
Although you haven’t seen much work at the development site since the spring announcement, there has been lots of activity happening at the commission level to make the project possible.
In late August, the City Commission agreed to vacate the block of Chapelle Street that stretches from Sioux Avenue to Dakota Avenue. When a street is vacated, the land is split down the middle and ownership of it is divided among the adjacent property owners. This move made additional land available to fully realize the development.
Then in mid-October, the City transferred the old City Hall property and that small parcel at the corner of Chapelle and Dakota to the Pierre Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO). State law allows the City to transfer property to an economic development entity — the economic development corp. is allowed to then sell that property to the developer and return proceeds to the City.
Late last month, the City signed an MOU with Chapelle Investments, an affiliate of Hegg Properties, to outline development expectations for both parties. This included the economic development tools Chapelle will request for the project.
This coming Tuesday, Chapelle Investments will close on the city-owned property which allows demolition efforts to move forward!
Still to come, a request for a plat, a request for a conditional use permit, consideration of requests to use a handful of economic development tools, and, of course, the building of the new hotel, apartment complex, office and retail space.
There are a lot of moving parts to this development, and I’m very encouraged by how well they are moving along.
