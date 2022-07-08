For a change of pace, let’s play a little City of Pierre trivia…
How many acres of park space does the City of Pierre have? If you jump a little farther down in this column, you can find out right away. But if you prefer to play, I’ll give you some information to help you make an educated guess.
The City maintains nine parks — Steamboat, Griffin, Labarge, Brandt’s Pond, Harrison, Devine, Hipple, Mateer, and Mickelson Pond. In those parks, we have ten tennis courts, a beach volleyball court, a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, an amphitheater, a skate park and numerous sports fields. Soon we’ll also have an outdoor pool and a pickleball court!
Together, that equals more than 97 acres of park space! And that doesn’t even include the City’s arboretum, Hillsview Golf Course, or the Oahe Sports Complex.
Now, guess how many miles of trails we have. I’ll give you some hints on this one too.
Remember we have two trails that will take you all the way out to Farm Island. LaFramboise Island has a system of its own. You can get from the riverfront to the northern end of Pierre on our trails. Plus, our system connects to the Fort Pierre system which will take you to the stilling basin south of the Oahe Dam. Throw all that together, and we have more than 50 miles of trails!
A third trivia question for you. How many full-time recreation employees does the City have? I’ll give you this answer right away. We just have one, but she is mighty.
Each year, she organizes more than 40 programs. So far this year, those programs have had more than 1,200 participants — pre-school through senior citizens. Additionally, she trains a summer staff of more than 30.
I’m sharing all this background about the City’s Parks and Recreation Department because July is Parks and Recreation month here in Pierre, and all across the nation. I’m also sharing this information in hopes that it inspires you to get out and enjoy the park amenities and recreational programming we offer here in Pierre.
It’s not uncommon for people to forget what’s in their own backyard. For instance, did you know we have a nationally recognized play trail that stretches from Hilgers Gulch to Mickelson Pond, or that we have exercise equipment stationed along our walking trails in Steamboat Park? And this year, our Recreation Department started an exercise drum class!
Parks and recreation are proven to promote health and wellness by improving the physical and mental health of people who participate. So, I just have one final question for you. How are you planning to enjoy the City’s parks and recreational opportunities this summer?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.