I’m not going to lie, I’m getting a little antsy for spring to get here. This extended cold season and its abundant number of winter weather events sure has challenged the fortitude of many community members –including City employees.

But I really have to hand it to our Street Department! They continue to show up at all hours of the day and night, often dark and early, to keep our streets passable and the traveling public safe. Since late December, the Street Department has logged more than 2,100 hours of snow removal operations.

