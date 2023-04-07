I’m not going to lie, I’m getting a little antsy for spring to get here. This extended cold season and its abundant number of winter weather events sure has challenged the fortitude of many community members –including City employees.
But I really have to hand it to our Street Department! They continue to show up at all hours of the day and night, often dark and early, to keep our streets passable and the traveling public safe. Since late December, the Street Department has logged more than 2,100 hours of snow removal operations.
Many of us see a plow during our morning commute, or evidence of a plow throughout the day. However, most of us don’t notice our snow removal operations continue long after the weather event has passed. In fact, the team worked on snow removal for six weeks after the holiday storms. Luckily, Mother Nature helps us out quite a bit with these early spring storms. A little sunshine and above freezing temps do wonders for snow removal!
Nonetheless, snow removal is a process. Depending on conditions, we salt, then plow, then bring in different equipment to remove and haul snow off the curb lines. If we must do windrows, that requires a whole different process and different set of equipment. Alas, nothing is ever as easy as it seems it should be!
Of course, we have other teams who do an incredible amount of work during severe weather events. Our Parks Department handles snow removal of publicly maintained sections of sidewalk, like the walkway along to the library. Our airport team keeps the taxiways and runways clear of snow and ice to allow planes to take off and land.
Our Police Department never gets a break! They respond to storm-related crashes, help stranded motorists, and still respond to police emergencies. The public safety dispatchers often see their busiest hours during severe weather; they help coordinate all the responses to weather-related emergencies including those along Interstate 90.
And the admin team is working behind the scenes throughout weather events to coordinate operations, sort through payroll, handle public messaging, and give grace to those who can’t get out to pay their bills by deadline.
It takes an experienced team to respond to a storm event. And I’m so very proud of the employees we have taking care of our community!
