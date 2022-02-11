From my experience, gratitude breeds gratitude. And we have a very grateful community!
I was reminded of that recently when the National Guard invited me to their Leadership Meeting here in Pierre to accept a plaque on behalf of the Pierre community. That plaque was for the Guard’s “deepest appreciation of the City of Pierre’s unconditional commitment and enduring dedicated support of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion”.
The group was based out of Pierre from 2007 until 2020 when they were relocated to Brookings. They were deployed twice while based here. Given the plaque and the kind words offered by the battalion commander at the ceremony, I think it’s very fair to say the battalion was happy to have Pierre for a homebase.
While the 152nd was deployed, their families at home were dealing with cars that didn’t start, children who needed rides, aging parents, house repairs, lawn work, snow removal and all the challenges that face families on any given day. But you know what, our churches, local governments, businesses, friends, neighbors, and employers stepped up to help those families.
I have heard many stories about families of deployed soldiers who have received help from the Pierre community. I, personally, have had the opportunity to help families in these circumstances as well. And I was pleased to lend a hand! Because, from my 34 years as a National Guard soldier, I can tell you community support is a big deal! Deployment is tough; being away from your family is tough; doing the work of a soldier is tough. But, feeling the collective support of a community helps ease that burden.
I think there’s a lesson here for all of us. When you’re respectful and appreciative, the favor is often returned.
So thank you for making it easy to be proud of Pierre. Many communities could learn a lot from the positive culture of the capital city!
