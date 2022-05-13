School is almost out for the year. At the city, that means it’s time to fire up our summer programming for kids. Between Rawlins Municipal Library and our Recreation Department, we have a lot to offer! Our team has been planning events, activities and classes for months and has put together some really neat options.
Let’s start with the Library.
Rawlins Summer Reading program will feature ocean-themed fun for preschoolers, grade schoolers and those in middle and high school. School-aged children can expect to do scavenger hunts, make boats, mix up sugar scrubs and learn about keeping our waterways clean.
For the younger kids, the staff is taking storytime outside. In June, July and August, staff will host special outdoor storytime at different parks located throughout Pierre and Fort Pierre.
For the whole family, the Library is also hosting a Big Bubble program. I haven’t seen it myself, but I’m told it’s very cool. The presenter somehow integrates fog into the bubble-blowing process. I don’t how that works, but it sure sounds interesting! That program is set for June 2 at the Oahe Family YMCA gym. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Registration opens on May 16. To register for the summer reading program or get more details about the other activities happening at the library, visit rawlinslibrary.org.
There’s plenty of activity coordinated through the city’s summer recreation program as well. We have options for children as young as three and teens as old as 16.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
I’m always impressed with the new activities our recreation superintendent brings to the program each summer and how those programs are uniquely designed to promote physical and mental health in our youth!
For instance, we offer a music and movement class for 3- to 5-year-olds. I thought it was a fun activity to help young kids burn off some steam. However, it’s beneficial to the child’s development in a number of other ways too including brain engagement, communication skill building, as well as balance and coordination.
We also have a new Drums Alive program that uses giant exercise balls as drums, music, and drumsticks to keep the body moving. The program also provides cognitive and social health benefits.
Of course, we have dozens of other more traditional summer rec programs such as basketball, swimming and T-ball. I encourage you to check out all the options — we have something for just about everyone!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.