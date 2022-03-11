If you haven’t been following the activity at the Pierre Regional Airport in recent weeks, you have been missing out on some exciting and positive developments.
First, ask and you shall receive! Air travelers told us they needed to leave Pierre earlier in the day to make connecting flights in Denver. Denver Air Connection, our air service carrier, answered.
Beginning April 4, the morning flight out of Pierre will bump to 8:20 a.m. central time. That will get you to Denver in time to make the bank of connecting flights, including those heading east.
The city did talk to Denver Air about changing that flight time before April. However, they already have more than 1,000 seats booked in March and didn’t want to disrupt those already established travel plans.
Also, seamless connections are getting easier. Denver Air Connections already has an established interline agreement with United Airlines. They also have one pending with American Airlines. That means, with one ticket you can connect to United or American flights in Denver. It also means your bags will transfer between the airlines without rechecking them.
You shouldn’t have any issues making those connections either. Denver Air has proven very reliable. This year, we have only had one canceled flight out of Pierre — it was weather-related. And their on-time flights are on par with industry standards.
I’m happy to say, central South Dakota travelers are catching on to the positive momentum we’re seeing at the airport. Already this year, nearly 2,000 people have taken commercial flights from Pierre. And, in March, we’re already seeing really strong bookings. We expect to have another 1,000 or so people fly out of Pierre in March. For a remote airport in central South Dakota, those numbers are really strong!
We’re fortunate to have safe, reliable, and affordable service that can get us to a major travel hub in an hour!
The city is taking additional action to keep our commercial airport operations successful. The city is purchasing a new multi-purpose plow for the airport. It can remove snow from runways and taxiways and deice those surfaces at the same time. It makes it possible for airplanes to take off and land at our airport when we have winter weather conditions.
If you’re considering a trip, I encourage you to consider flying Pierre first. It’s convenient, reliable, and helps ensure that we’ll continue to have dependable and safe service in central South Dakota into the future!
