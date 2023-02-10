The commissioners and I have gotten a number of questions lately about commercial air service in Pierre.
In particular, people are asking when they can buy tickets to Minneapolis. The answer is we don’t know.
Our current commercial air service, offering 12 flights weekly to Denver, will stay intact until at least the beginning of June. A new contract is scheduled to start on June 1.
We don’t, however, know if the contract will include flights to Minneapolis. You see, that determination is made by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and it hasn’t yet made a decision. We don’t expect to know the USDOT’s decision until the middle of March.
Here’s how the decision-making process works.
In November 2022, the USDOT solicited proposals from airlines interested in serving Pierre Regional Airport. One airline, Denver Air Connection, provided a proposal.
That proposal included three different options — service to Denver and service to Minneapolis, splitting 12 weekly roundtrip flights between the two hubs; service to Denver and service to Chicago, splitting the 12 weekly roundtrip flights between Denver and Chicago; and 12 weekly roundtrip flights between Pierre and Denver only.
In mid-January, the City of Pierre submitted input on the proposal to the USDOT. The city requested two-hub service to include Denver and Minneapolis. We asked for up to four flights weekly to Minneapolis with the remainder going to Denver. Whether or not that request is granted is decided by the USDOT — the federal government’s decision hasn’t always aligned with the wants of the Pierre community.
Until the USDOT makes its determination, we don’t know if there will be flights between Pierre and Minneapolis, if there will be flights between Pierre and Chicago, or if we’ll retain our current service to Denver only. We’re in the holding pattern.
If two-hub service is granted, June is the earliest we’d see a change to the flight schedule. However, I’d anticipate any change would take some time to arrange. If there’s one thing I’ve learned while working through Essential Air Service contracts, it’s that logistical maneuvering in the airline industry doesn’t happen overnight. It’s far more complex than most people realize.
When we learn of the USDOT’s decision and what it means for our commercial air service, we’ll certainly let the public know. Until then, you can count on continued reliable and safe jet service between Pierre and Denver.
