After two low-key COVID years, we’re bringing the Go Green and Clean campaign back with full force.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with it, the campaign is a civic-pride effort that uses volunteer forces to clean up the public spaces around Pierre. The Pierre community has been participating in this campaign each spring for more than a decade! It has proven very popular among civic and youth groups.
Here’s how it works…
The City parks department identifies areas of public property throughout the community that could use a little boost. Then it works with volunteers to help improve those areas. The volunteer work can generally be completed in a couple of hours and includes things like litter control, cleaning up flower beds, buffing statues, painting park structures or otherwise making Pierre a more beautiful community.
Throughout the years, we have had hundreds of volunteers support the program. It’s really an amazing volunteer effort! It tells me the appearance of the community is very important to the people who live here -so much that they are willing to donate their time and talent to keep Pierre beautiful. That makes me so proud of the citizens of Pierre.
With nearly 100 acres of public greenspace in Pierre, it is a lot to manage! Our Parks Department is already hard at work readying the sports fields, facilities, and turf for the summer season. The extra push we get from volunteers helps our public spaces look their best.
If you have participated in the past, thank you! I hope we can count on you to volunteer again this year. If you haven’t ever been a part of Go Green and Clean, I encourage you to think about it. It’s one small way we can all work together to make Pierre more beautiful!
This year’s campaign starts on April 23 and continues through May 15. If you’re interested in volunteering, please reach out to Bryan Tipton, Parks and Recreation Director, for more details. He can be reached at 605.773.7407 or via email at bryan.tipton@ci.pierre.sd.us.
