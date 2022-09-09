Of all the things I get asked as Mayor, lately, the question I get asked the most is “When will the new water be online?” I can tell you, every day we’re a little bit closer! And, the project is coming in under budget, which means even more good news for our customers!
First, let’s talk timeline…
We’re in the midst of the commissioning and training process. That means we’re working within the building to draw the new water in from the Missouri River, filter it, treat it, and test it.
Although that sounds pretty basic, the treatment process really is quite complex. We want to make sure all the pieces are working correctly before we release any of the treated water into the distribution system that will bring that new water right to your faucet.
At the same time, there is also the last run of construction work happening at the water treatment facility. As you might remember, aside from the treatment process, the building also houses several offices, a lab, and all the elements an office building needs. To that end, we’re installing furniture, light switches, doors, and computer equipment.
Once all that gets buttoned up, we’ll start to release the treated water into the distribution system. Since we’re using our existing distribution pipes, the new water will comingle with the existing water for a while. How long it takes for the old water to clear out is dependent on use. The more water is used, the more quickly it will flush out of the system.
Throughout that transition, no action is required of our customers. As the new water makes its way into the system, you’ll start to notice that it is softer and tastes a little different. That’s because the high-mineral content of the current water will fade as the new filtered river water takes its place.
I know that doesn’t quite answer the question of when. That’s because I don’t have a specific date, but I do expect the new water to be online before the end of October as specified by the construction contract.
You can also expect to hear about it when we start pumping water out of the treatment facility. It will be announced at a regularly scheduled City Commission meeting, we will work with local media to spread the message, and we will post it on the City of Pierre’s social media accounts as well.
Additionally, we plan to send a direct mail piece to all of our customers — it will let you know the change is happening and provide you with more specifics about any action that you might want to consider as a result of the change in water.
As for the project cost…
It’s coming in under budget! That means we have built no new water rate increases into the 2023 budget. You might remember, prior to putting the project to a public vote in 2018, we let customers know they could anticipate a series of rate increases to cover the cost of the project loan. And we have instituted a number of those increases. But I’m happy to report the 2023 rate increase isn’t necessary.
I am very excited for the project to be completed on time, under budget, and to enjoy the newly treated Missouri River water.
