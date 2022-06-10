Downtown revitalization has been years in the making — and we’re finally positioned to talk about it!
You see, before the pandemic, the city was on a fast track with Hegg Companies to bring a new hotel to downtown Pierre. Specifically, to the old City Hall lot along Sioux Avenue. And then, the coronavirus put the brakes on things, including Hegg’s plans for the old City Hall lot.
The delay didn’t turn out to be all bad though. During that COVID-induced pause, the plan blossomed to include more than just a hotel. Now, that plan includes the hotel plus an apartment complex and a retail building. We should start to see demo work at the site this fall.
Between now and then, here is what’s happening with the project.
Later this month, the city will close on a piece of Hughes County property located across from old City Hall. We’ll then take the City Hall lot and the county property and transfer it to PEDCO. Through PEDCO, the city will sell both pieces to Hegg Companies. In the meantime, Hegg is scheduled to close on the old PryntComm building located south of Wagner Auto along Sioux Avenue.
Once Hegg has ownership of all three pieces of property, the city will start the process to vacate one block of Chappelle Street. That block of street can then be used as part of the development. That will make the borders of the new development Sioux and Dakota Avenues to the north and the south, Highland to the west, and to the east, the alley between Chappelle and Pawnee.
It’s important to understand, this investment is entirely private. Hegg Companies will be the owner and developer of the site. For its part, the city is selling surplus property and then doing the things we do for many developments — replats, permits, inspections, etc. We expect no out-of-pocket expenses for the city.
I can’t tell you how excited I am about this project! I truly believe it will be a game changer for our downtown area.
When City Hall moved from Dakota Avenue to Patron Parkway back in 2018, I knew that leaving old City Hall would create a great opportunity for the downtown area. My vision, and what I’ve been working toward since 2018, was to find a developer who would fully leverage the potential of that premium space. I believe Hegg is doing just that! And in the process, they’re also helping with our housing shortage by adding 60 new apartments to our housing inventory.
This is a big deal for Pierre, and a big deal for Pierre’s downtown. I can’t wait to see it start to take shape!
