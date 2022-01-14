After losing weight, I’m told saving money is the next most popular New Year’s resolution in America. If your resolution involves saving money, the City can help you keep that goal!
As a City utility customer, through our Bright Energy Solutions program, we’ll offer you a rebate when you purchase Energy Star certified appliances, Energy Star light bulbs, and electric vehicle home chargers. The rebates are paid back in the form of utility bill credits.
As you’d imagine, the larger the purchase, the larger the rebate. For instance, if you purchase a new central air conditioning system, rebates run between $200 and $400. If you purchase Energy Star lighting, rebates run between $1.50 and $4. Qualifying major appliances, like a washing machine, come with a $25 kickback.
The quick savings -the rebate- is applied to your utility account.
The other piece of this, that people sometimes forget, is the ongoing savings. By using energy-efficient appliances and being more energy efficient, you pay for less energy. This, in turn, reduces your utility bill.
For instance, Energy Star certified washing machines use about 25 percent less energy and 33 percent less water than regular washers.
I know the cynics of the world like to say that the City raises utility rates for some sinister reason and that there must be some catch to the rebates.
The truth is, the commission hates raising utility rates. We don’t take the decision lightly, and we only do it when it’s necessary to keep our operations reliable and safe. In fact, we haven’t raised electric and wastewater rates since 2019. The wastewater rate changes were necessary to ensure we could cover a loan to modernize our wastewater treatment plant. The electrical changes were also needed to make sure our rates could cover the cost of updating our electrical distribution system.
As for the rebates, we want to incentivize people to be good stewards of energy use. It’s very expensive to generate power. And the more power that has to be generated, the more it costs our customers. You see, as a public power utility, what’s good for our customers is good for us –whether that be keeping your own personal resolution in 2022 or using our rebate program to help save money!
