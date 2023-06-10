You’re invited to tour Pierre’s new Water Treatment Facility.
The City is hosting a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, June 13 at 1 p.m. After the ribbon cutting, public tours of the facility will be offered. If you can’t make it on June 13, don’t worry. You’ll have another opportunity. We’ll also offer public tours on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Each tour is expected to last about 30 minutes and will start on the half hour marks.
I’m very excited for the public to have the opportunity to see what’s going on inside the building. I think you’ll be quite impressed by the sophistication of the process, sheer volume of water moving through the plant, as well as the building design.
This is a big deal for Pierre – the largest City investment in history! And I want people in this community to get a first-hand look at the development. After all, this project was brought forward by the public, and voted in by the people. You might remember, 73% of voters approved the project. That tells me it was a high priority for our citizens.
I have heard many positive comments about the change in water quality since the plant went live in December, and I trust you won’t be disappointed in the facility either.
Regarding water quality…
You might have noticed, included with your June utility bill was the 2022 Water Quality Report. It shows the results of water tests that happened throughout the community in 2022. It also shows we met all federal and state drinking water standards.
What it doesn’t show is the quality of the water produced by the new water treatment facility. That’s because the transition from the old well water to the new treated water wasn’t complete until January. Next year’s water quality report will reflect what’s in our water now.
I do hope you can make it to the ribbon cutting event and one of the tours of the treatment plant. The new water treatment process is an important one for Pierre, and an investment that will serve this community well for generations to come.
