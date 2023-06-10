You’re invited to tour Pierre’s new Water Treatment Facility.

The City is hosting a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, June 13 at 1 p.m. After the ribbon cutting, public tours of the facility will be offered. If you can’t make it on June 13, don’t worry. You’ll have another opportunity. We’ll also offer public tours on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Each tour is expected to last about 30 minutes and will start on the half hour marks.

