Lifesaver is a word that can get used somewhat flippantly. However, when our local law  enforcement uses the term, it’s literal. Just recently, our Police Department recognized six of its officers with lifesaving awards.  Each officer who received the recognition took specific action to prevent the death of someone.

Actions ranged from administering meds to combat a drug overdose, to on-the-spot counseling of someone with a mental health crisis, to emergency trauma assistance. These real-life heroes are Lee Coppersmith, Clayton Green, Justin Harmon, Jonah Rechtenbaugh, Matthew Shaver, and John Weber.

