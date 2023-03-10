Lifesaver is a word that can get used somewhat flippantly. However, when our local law enforcement uses the term, it’s literal. Just recently, our Police Department recognized six of its officers with lifesaving awards. Each officer who received the recognition took specific action to prevent the death of someone.
Actions ranged from administering meds to combat a drug overdose, to on-the-spot counseling of someone with a mental health crisis, to emergency trauma assistance. These real-life heroes are Lee Coppersmith, Clayton Green, Justin Harmon, Jonah Rechtenbaugh, Matthew Shaver, and John Weber.
And they aren’t the only heroes in this town. We also have two emergency dispatchers who were recently recognized for providing life-saving instruction over the phone. Lauren Sharkey received a Dispatch Merit Award. She took a 911 call from the parent of an infant who was choking. Over the phone, Sharkey provided instruction to clear the child’s airway. And Brayden Key was honored with a Medical Assist Award. He provided a 911 caller with CPR coaching and instruction on how to deploy an AED (automated external defibrillator).
They were the lifeline for both the caller and the victims in these situations – helping both survive the scary circumstances.
Most of us aren’t prepared to respond to these types of situations, but our local police officers and dispatchers are. Both go through extensive training to keep our community members safe, and I am so proud of the professional and life-saving work they do. As you’d imagine, neither are easy jobs. With that in mind, I do want to also mention a few other officers who have reached recent benchmarks with the Pierre Police Department.
Officer Nathan Howell and Detective Kaitlin Cummings both received their second 5-year star to acknowledge a decade of police service in the City of Pierre. Also, School Resource Officer Jacob Harlow and Animal Control Officer Farley Zuber both received 5-year stars.
These men and women are here to support our community in difficult times, and I appreciate your support of them as well!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.