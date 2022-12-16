Maybe it’s the holiday spirit, or maybe it’s a need to leave the passing year on a positive note, or perhaps it’s a way to start the upcoming year in good graces — regardless, the holidays traditionally put people in the giving mood.

If you’re looking for a way to help out those in need this holiday season, please consider the City’s utility round up program. You can elect to have your City utility bill rounded up to the nearest dollar each month. That additional change is then donated to Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). PARS uses the dollars it collects through the program to offset utility costs for qualifying clients who can’t afford to pay their utility bills.

