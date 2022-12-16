Maybe it’s the holiday spirit, or maybe it’s a need to leave the passing year on a positive note, or perhaps it’s a way to start the upcoming year in good graces — regardless, the holidays traditionally put people in the giving mood.
If you’re looking for a way to help out those in need this holiday season, please consider the City’s utility round up program. You can elect to have your City utility bill rounded up to the nearest dollar each month. That additional change is then donated to Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). PARS uses the dollars it collects through the program to offset utility costs for qualifying clients who can’t afford to pay their utility bills.
Each month, there are between 50 and 60 households in Pierre that struggle to pay their utility bill. Last year, more than 1,000 utility customers helped those who are struggling through the City’s utility round up program. Their little bit of giving each month totaled more than $3,000 for those in need.
If you are interested in contributing to the program, visit CityofPierre.org and type utility round up into the search bar on the home page or contact the City’s Finance Office by calling 605-773-7407.
If you are a City of Pierre utility customer who is having a difficult time paying your utility bill, you can reach out to PARS to see if you can benefit from this program. There is an eligibility application and financial counseling component. PARS is located at 110 W. Missouri Ave. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday except over the lunch hour.
There are many wonderful opportunities to give in this community. Whether you give through the round up program, share your time and talent through a different organization, or stay focused on your family this holiday season, I wish you and yours the very best this holiday season!
Thank you for all you do to make this a special time of year in Pierre.
