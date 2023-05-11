Per state law, the City of Pierre presented its Annual Financial Report for 2022 at the May 2 City Commission meeting. The report showed Pierre ended 2022 in good financial health. Revenues came in higher than budgeted, limiting use of reserve funds and bolstering utility funds.

At $16.2 million, sales tax revenues came in higher than budgeted by $1.2 million. That additional funding was used to purchase major equipment last year and limit the use of reserve funds to buy that equipment.

