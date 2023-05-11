Per state law, the City of Pierre presented its Annual Financial Report for 2022 at the May 2 City Commission meeting. The report showed Pierre ended 2022 in good financial health. Revenues came in higher than budgeted, limiting use of reserve funds and bolstering utility funds.
At $16.2 million, sales tax revenues came in higher than budgeted by $1.2 million. That additional funding was used to purchase major equipment last year and limit the use of reserve funds to buy that equipment.
Additionally, the City was able to accumulate reserves of more than $2 million in its Special Tax and Capital Improvement funds. The City uses those reserve funds like a saving account, pulling on it when needed to supplement its finances for major projects like construction of the outdoor swimming pool.
Thank you for shopping local! The tax on purchases made in Pierre helps build our community.
A separate reserve account exists specifically for utility infrastructure upgrades. As of the end of 2022, $26.3 million were in the utility reserve account. That account will be used to pay remaining costs of the drinking water treatment facility project, the ongoing rehabilitation of the City’s wastewater treatment plant, and electrical infrastructure improvements while maintaining adequate reserves for future projects.
If you think $26.3 million seems like a big number, you’re right. When we start talking infrastructure projects, price tags come in the millions. Remember, the Drinking Water Treatment project cost $38.5 million and the electrical system upgrade we have coming is estimated at $8 million. Through prudent financial management, we were able to accumulate reserves at that level while removing the flood adder from your utility bill and without raising electrical or wastewater rates for the last four years.
While summing up the 2022 report, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga aptly stated that revenues came in higher than we budgeted, and expenses were less. He’s correct. We are right where we want to be financially.
Moving forward, we’ll continue to take a conservative approach and did so with our 2023 budget; we balanced that with no utility increases, and I’m hoping we can continue to hold the line in following years.
