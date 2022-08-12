There’s a very important, very local issue on the ballot this November that could impact how you receive emergency medical services.
If you haven’t been following local government, you might not know that the Cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, as well as Hughes and Stanley Counties, are working to form an ambulance district that covers all of our jurisdictions. To create the district, we need the voting public to approve it.
On the November ballot, you’ll be asked to vote “yes” to forming the Central South Dakota Ambulance District or vote “no” to the formation of the district. Here’s why the City of Pierre is in favor of it.
Together with Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley Counties, Pierre has a contract with American Medical Response (AMR) to provide ambulance service to our citizens; the contract is paid out of each government’s budget. That contract is expiring at the end of this year. A new contract for ambulance service will cost about 300% more a year.
As you’d imagine, it’s difficult for each government to absorb the rising cost of ambulance service without negatively impacting other government services. An ambulance district provides a new mechanism to pay for ambulance services for the people within Hughes and Stanley Counties.
If an ambulance district is approved, it means we’ll continue to have dependable, professional service. It also means all property owners in Hughes and Stanley Counties will be subject to a special assessment. The estimated cost of that assessment is less than $60 a year for every $250,000 in property value. That money would be collected annually with property taxes and used to cover the cost of the ambulance contract. It’s important to note, legally, an ambulance district can only collect enough money to cover its costs.
You might be wondering how the price of service has increased 300% since the last contract. Primarily, it’s a workforce issue. There aren’t enough paramedics in central South Dakota to cover our needs. In fact, there aren’t enough paramedics anywhere in the region. AMR has been forced to hire traveling paramedics from as far away as California to cover gaps in staffing here. As you’d imagine, it’s expensive to pay for the travel costs, lodging, meals, and wages of a traveling paramedic.
There are some upcoming meetings if you have other questions about the formation of an ambulance district.
Hughes and Stanley Counties are holding a joint commission meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the Dakota Room at River Cities Transit. The doors will open at 4 p.m. to provide people with an informal atmosphere to get their questions answered. At 5:30, the joint commission will hold a public hearing. Then at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the joint commission will host another public hearing. That one will be held at the Fort Pierre Senior Center.
I encourage you to attend one of those meetings and get educated on the topic. It’s an important issue for our community and for your health!
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.