There’s a very important, very local issue on the ballot this November that could impact how you receive emergency medical services.

If you haven’t been following local government, you might not know that the Cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, as well as Hughes and Stanley Counties, are working to form an ambulance district that covers all of our jurisdictions. To create the district, we need the voting public to approve it.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments