I don’t know if you’re on social media. I’m not a frequent user, but I do often hear from family, friends, and city staff about information that circulates on social media channels.
Some of what I hear cracks me up, some of it I question, some of it makes me roll my eyes, and sometimes I know all the facts haven’t been presented. Regardless of my feelings toward social media and the content it perpetuates, I know many people rely on it to help inform their lives and to keep them entertained.
With that in mind, this year, I challenged my staff to do one social media post each day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25 that demonstrates a way city employees serve the Pierre community. A 25 days of service series to highlight the great work city staff does to keep the city functioning.
If you are on social media and haven’t seen the posts, I encourage you to seek them out. You’ll find them on the city’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Each post will be designated with a blue Santa hat.
And now I have a challenge for you. If you do happen across the series of posts, or seek them out, do your best to quiet the cynicism that so easily surfaces on social media. Instead, view the posts as reminders of the work public servants do each and every day. Use them for a source of gratitude.
The people who work for our Parks Department empty the trash cans in our parks, literally, every day. It’s not something the community cheers about or often even notices. But it is absolutely a community service that we provide to keep Pierre clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll find dozens of other examples of ways the city is serving the community throughout the season and throughout the year. If any of those examples resonate with you, please give the staff a thumbs up or a kind comment.
This doesn’t mean you can’t voice concerns about city operations or ask questions about decisions. We love to hear from our citizens! But keep it positive on social media. If you want to talk about an issue, please, call City Hall!
Social media is a powerful tool. It can spread joy or propagate negativity. This holiday season, I hope you’ll use social media platforms to bring cheer, give grace, and find reasons to be grateful.
Merry Christmas – may it be filled with many blessings and much gratitude!
