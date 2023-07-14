Ask and you shall receive. Though, it might take some time.
For as long as I’ve been with the Pierre City Commission (15 years and counting), people living in Pierre have been asking for reliable commercial air service to the Minneapolis airport. This November, we will get it!
On Nov. 30, Denver Air Connection will start its service from Pierre to the Minneapolis airport with roundtrip flights on both Thursdays and Sundays.
The federal government holds the contract with Denver Air Connection, our commercial air provider. When the new contract started in June, the USDOT gave Denver Air permission to provide service from Pierre to both Denver and Minneapolis.
Although, for years, the community has expressed a great interested in Minneapolis flights, we couldn’t open flights to The Cities immediately. Here’s why.
First, the USDOT limits the number of flights Denver Air provides under its contract. We didn’t have the luxury of just adding more flights to the schedule — Denver Air has to split its allotted flights between Denver and Minneapolis. This requires quite a bit of logistical coordination.
Also, many of the seats to Denver were booked out several months in advance. The airline didn’t want to disrupt travel plans that were already made. Instead, they held the schedule change until after the primary thrust of hunting trips to Pierre were over. By doing that, they limited the number of travelers who would be impacted by the change. Those who are impacted will be contacted by the ticketing agent.
Despite the schedule change, we will maintain daily roundtrip service to Denver. Ticket sales for both hubs are now open.
We have been working on this option for years. As the Airport Liaison, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga has been very active in bringing the additional hub to our community. We work hard to be a responsive and responsible government. I’m pleased that our patience and hard work is finally paying off, and those flying in and out of Pierre will soon be able to enjoy two-hub service from the capital city.
