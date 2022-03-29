This month marks the third monthly letter from me to our readers, where I have a chance to thank you for your continued support and provide an update on what we've done for the last month and hope to accomplish going forward.
The Capital Journal produced 159 articles focused on the local community and surrounding areas during the last four weeks, averaging nearly 40 articles per week.
You may notice fewer articles than I reported in the previous two letters. Last month, I noted that the Capital Journal published 225 local articles during the prior four-week period. There were 197 local articles the month before that.
In February, the Capital Journal conducted a reader survey asking the public to tell us what coverage they wanted us to increase and decrease. Readers responded with calls for more state and outdoor coverage.
We also found ourselves short one reporter in February and are still trying to find a replacement. As a result, we decided to bring Associated Press coverage back to the Capital Journal's pages. And a fortunate move it was since it also beefed up our state coverage at the same time.
So while we published 159 articles during the last four weeks — nothing to shake a stick at, given our three-person staff — the Capital Journal has not reduced the number of stories on our pages or the capjournal.com website. The AP's statewide news covered the difference. And when we do hire a new reporter, readers can expect to receive more local stories and continued state news in one convenient location — the Capital Journal.
As for the outdoors, the Capital Journal is currently working on expanding outdoor coverage with more stories in the newspaper, online and in our South Dakota Outdoors magazine — spring's edition went to press on Tuesday and will hit the stands in the first week of April. We also anticipate launching a new weekly newsletter focused on the outdoors.
While hunting, fishing and shooting sports will always have a home in our outdoor coverage, we are also looking to expand the topics, including kayaking, paddleboarding, bird watching, conservation efforts and research, and many more. We understand there are many ways to enjoy South Dakota's outdoors and want to include as many as possible.
To meet these goals, the Capital Journal is looking for freelance writers statewide who enjoy South Dakota's outdoors and writing high-quality and engaging stories. And we are willing to pay our freelancers for those high-quality stories. Anyone interested in the opportunity can contact me at jencinas@capjournal.com for more information.
The Capital Journal will continue listening to our readers' concerns and comments and adjust when and where ethically appropriate to earn your continued support. If you have any suggestions, please email me directly or call the Capital Journal at 605-224-7301.
And as always, thank you for your continued support of the Capital Journal and local journalism.
