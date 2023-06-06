In late May, Gov. Kristi Noem sent a four-page letter to the Board of Regents, telling them to get busy and start graduating more students. In the letter, Noem noted that South Dakota’s university graduation rate is 47% while the national average is 63%. She told the regents to have South Dakota’s graduation rate up to 65% by 2028.

That seems like a reasonable goal. The rest of Noem’s letter hit on familiar, some would say worn out, topics — don’t do business with the China, ban drag shows, and make history and government courses a graduation requirement. Noem also admonished regents to remove any barriers that keep students from exercising their right to free speech.

