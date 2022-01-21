I’m awfully proud to be on the Education Committee. Education is government’s best tool for upward mobility — helping people improve their station in life. If we ensure sound education for our kids, we’ve opened up the world to them. For me, “sound education” is primarily focused on achievement in math, reading, and science. It’s providing our kids the tools to compete.
This year, dozens of policy proposals focus on “clickbait” issues — those that the media fixate on in order to garner clicks online. Before providing my thoughts on two such bills — Critical Race Theory and Moment of Silence — I’ll say that while they aren’t my focus, I give each bill thorough consideration. Being hot-button doesn’t mean the bills are inherently wrong, only that they get outsized media coverage relative to their impact on our students and our communities.
The Governor’s Critical Race Theory bill, HB1012, doesn’t contain the words “critical race theory” anywhere. In South Dakota, we don’t ban books and we don’t ban ideas. Instead, the bill prohibits forcing a student to affirm that any race is superior to another race and that past deeds of one race should be held against people of that race. I want everyone to be clear on what this bill does — and more importantly, what it does not do.
The notion of “Critical Race Theory” has been bandied about by partisans on the right and left, each adopting a different definition of what this theory means. Folks on the Right claim it means teaching discrimination and division — in other words, what is banned by HB1012. Folks on the Left claim it means teaching about Jim Crow laws and racism in hour history — in other words, what is not banned by HB1012.
I’m inclined to support HB1012 as drafted. It doesn’t contain onerous mandates, ban books, or trigger a bunch of lawsuits, like other bills in this area. It prevents the most pernicious forms of racial education — those which would divide students. While I don’t think this is a problem in South Dakota right now, I don’t want it to be. I’ve read enough examples from around the country to know that race-first, individual-second education theories are gaining steam. In South Dakota, we always want to treat students as equals. I think HB1012 as drafted helps to ensure that without causing headaches for our schools.
Another proposal, the “Moment of Silence” bill — HB1015 — mandates a moment of silence every day for every student and every employee in every school in the state. It would make it illegal for any student to disrupt any other student’s moment of silence.
I’m all for school prayer. I know there were prayers said before each and every math test when I was in school and I’m sure that school prayer will persist as long as math tests persist. I also feel that prayer is personal and not performative. Thus, I don’t think this bill would have a real impact on the ability of teachers or students to pray during the school day.
When I spoke to the school boards about this topic, I asked if a teacher could hold a moment of silence in class currently. The answer — yes. Further, they told me, a principal could make this a policy for his school or the superintendent for her school district. Finally, school boards are fully authorized to pass this as a resolution, if they thought it would help our kids. If this is a good idea, teachers, principals, superintendents, or school boards can do it today.
Finally, I haven’t seen a trend that would indicate a current or forthcoming problem that HB1015 solves. Instead, teachers have told me that the bill is impractical. I also worry that it could take away time and focus from instruction or cause unforeseen headaches for the teachers and students.
So, common sense dictates opposition to HB1015. It’s an idea that sounds good, but once I looked into it, I’m not sure it will do good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.