In late July, the Hughes County Board of Adjustments voted 4 to 1 to advance a conditional use permit for ENGIE North America, a French company seeking to build 27 wind turbines in eastern Hughes County. Tom Tveit, Todd Johnson, Jim Oehlerking, and Mark Smith voted for the project. Brian Baus was the sole “no” vote. It almost appeared to be a done deal.

But if that were true, there would be no point in the proceedings. The matter came before the Board on a petition for a special use (wind turbines) that, in the words of the zoning code, “will not be injurious to the neighborhood or detrimental to the public welfare” and “will not hinder the enjoyment and use of nearby properties and will not disrupt the appropriate use of land and resources of the county.” The Board was charged with enforcing the zoning code, not exercising its independent judgment on property rights however well intentioned their views may be.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments