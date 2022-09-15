In late July, the Hughes County Board of Adjustments voted 4 to 1 to advance a conditional use permit for ENGIE North America, a French company seeking to build 27 wind turbines in eastern Hughes County. Tom Tveit, Todd Johnson, Jim Oehlerking, and Mark Smith voted for the project. Brian Baus was the sole “no” vote. It almost appeared to be a done deal.
But if that were true, there would be no point in the proceedings. The matter came before the Board on a petition for a special use (wind turbines) that, in the words of the zoning code, “will not be injurious to the neighborhood or detrimental to the public welfare” and “will not hinder the enjoyment and use of nearby properties and will not disrupt the appropriate use of land and resources of the county.” The Board was charged with enforcing the zoning code, not exercising its independent judgment on property rights however well intentioned their views may be.
Michael Bollweg, a neighboring landowner, filed a comprehensive response complete with evidentiary affidavits and augmented by an impressive presentation at the public hearing. He detailed material hindrance to the enjoyment and use of his property. ENGIE did not refute Bollweg’s evidence. Instead, it asserted the unsubstantiated conclusion that it meets all the requirements. When pressed, ENGIE admitted it had not finalized its environmental impact studies, nor will they even talk to Mr. Bollweg about his well documented injuries as long as he opposes the project.
Too, one would expect that if a project sponsor can’t answer basic questions about the project, the path forward would be to either suspend the hearing until the answers are provided or deny the application. ENGIE’s representative offered “I’ll have to get back to you on that” countless times when asked about basic zoning requirements.
Thus, based upon the record before it, there was no way the Board could make either of the required findings. So it simply dispensed with them.
Careful adherence to the process is critically important to the protection of the taxpayers. Hughes County taxpayers have a right to know what the real economic costs of the project are. One of the key costs — in addition to less reliable electrical service at a higher price — is taking the turbines down at the end of their short life span (10-20 years), aka “decommissioning.” ENGIE gave us incredibly low decommissioning figures ($50-$161k per turbine), which the Board, unfortunately, accepted unquestioningly.
The real cost of taking just one turbine down could easily eclipse $600,000 in today’s dollars. It could far exceed that amount 10-20 years from now. That’s a heavy burden for our community, and that’s why the zoning code requires the Board to ensure that the facility owner (ENGIE) has the resources to pay for decommissioning. Yet, the Board didn’t even address this.
As the Manhattan Institute has illustrated, European developers often structure wind developments using limited liability companies. (In this case, the permit applicant is North Bend Wind Project, LLC.) The LLCs typically hold just one asset—the turbines themselves. What’s more, once the project is no longer economical, the LLC simply goes away and taxpayers are left with the costs of decommissioning. Or they could let the turbines sit and decay.
Regardless of where anyone stands on property rights, or on green energy for that matter, the one thing taxpayers ask of our representatives is that they understand their duty and execute it faithfully. The Board members who voted to grant ENGIE a conditional use permit didn’t seem to understand their public charge. As a result, the taxpayers of Hughes County will likely end up on the hook for the Board’s failings on this issue.
Maggie Seidel is a resident of Hughes County. She holds two advanced degrees, including a Master’s Degree in Economics, and has spent her more than 15-year career working in public policy.
