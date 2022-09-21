I enjoyed reading “Developer offers to pay for sewer, water expansion” (Sept. 17, A1) in the recent edition of the Capital Journal. Thank you for reporting on this important community issue.

The proposed development has been a point of contention at the Spring Creek Cow Creek Water District (SCCCWD) meetings and at Sully County zoning and planning for at least the last year. Vic Utech and his son are developing the Sully County side of the SCCCWD with around 200 homes (according to Utech’s proposal) and 300 camper sites and additional storage units.

