I enjoyed reading “Developer offers to pay for sewer, water expansion” (Sept. 17, A1) in the recent edition of the Capital Journal. Thank you for reporting on this important community issue.
The proposed development has been a point of contention at the Spring Creek Cow Creek Water District (SCCCWD) meetings and at Sully County zoning and planning for at least the last year. Vic Utech and his son are developing the Sully County side of the SCCCWD with around 200 homes (according to Utech’s proposal) and 300 camper sites and additional storage units.
When a developer prepares lots for purchase, they may offer amenities such as streets, electricity, water and sewer services. These amenities are built by the developer or contracted to be provided by a third party, paid for by the developer and then sold with the lot.
“Offering” to pay for a new lagoon that is only needed if Mr. Utech’s development is using it is a good baseline but it can only be viewed as nothing other than the developer’s total and complete responsibility to provide this capacity. In other words, the current sewer capacity in Spring/Cow Creek belongs to the district, is serving our needs just fine and planning on selling it without paying for it or building new capacity would be theft plain and simple.
The second half of the issue which is neglected in the Capital Journal’s article is water.
In Mr. Utech’s proposal to the water board, he makes vague references to being responsible for increased water needs. He doesn’t propose a dollar amount or a timeframe, only that he would have access to SCCCWD resources so that he can sell them with his lots. The district and members have been working very hard to procure a reliable and adequate water supply.
This includes raising the water rates by 2-3 times historic amounts, taking loans and getting state grants to fund infrastructure improvements.
This has been a huge effort and as some may recall has been spurred on by a crisis when Spring Creek/Cow Creek area ran out of water the week of July 4, 2021.
Due to the large number of people in the area, no or little water was available for faucets, toilets or fire hydrants. More than one event led up to this problem including hot and dry weather, mechanical issues and inadequate planning by previous water board members, which at one time included Mr. Utech.
Now there is concern he would have us repeat the same mistakes of the past.
Mr. Utech and his son have offered to donate a lot to build on along with a turnkey building that would be used for SCCCWD offices, a maintenance shop and meeting space. I appreciate this offer and I am hopeful that this is an indication that negotiations between Mr. Utech and the SCCCWD can proceed in a timely and positive fashion.
The resources Mr. Utech wants to offer for sale on his lots and the needs of the existing residents in Spring Creek will need to be reconciled by both parties. I believe that the current and future residents of Spring/Cow Creek would be best served by the current water board working with any developers to produce solutions that serve all of the stakeholders. Further, with some patience and understanding by both sides, we will get there and make the system better for all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.