This is a response to your article entitled “Developer offers to pay for sewer, water expansion” (Sept. 17, A1). This proposed development has been a major point of contention at the Spring Creek Cow Creek Water District (SCCCWD) meetings and at Sully County Zoning and Planning for approximately one year.
The Spring Creek/Cow Creek area ran out of water on the July 4th weekend, 2021. No water was available due to the large number of people in the area for faucets, toilets or fire hydrants for part of the day. The SCCCWD has been working diligently to procure bonds, grants and other funds to build a water tower to alleviate this problem for the existing plotted lots and is about two years out in the future.
The sewage lagoons were designed and engineered for the existing plotted lots. The SCCCWD is aware of the fact that they leak and the EPA is requiring that they reline the ponds ASAP. The Board is also working on funding and will repair the current ponds in the near future at a cost of approx. $1.2 million to serve the existing plotted lots. Any increased capacity and possible relocation of the ponds to meet current EPA guidelines would cost an additional 3.2 million dollars.
Along comes “The Largest Development in Central South Dakota.” Vic Utech and his son are attempting to develop the Sully County side of the SCCCWD with 403 homes and over 300 campsites, according to the sign at the development area. This addition will effectively double the size of the area. Over a year of negotiations with Sully County and the SCCCWD have resulted in contentious heated and antagonistic threats from the developer at both the Sully County meetings and the SCCCWD meetings.
In order to support “The Largest Development in Central South Dakota,” Sully County and the SCCCWD have been working with the developer.
I don’t believe anyone is against a new development, but we are all about SMART development. Mr. Utech has asked for approval to start his entire development over a period of months at both Sully County and SCCCWD meetings.
Yet, Mr. Utech has still not provided a complete set of plans for the water board or Sully County. Mr. Utech has not submitted a sufficient environmental impact study according to Sully County. Mr. Utech has not provided funding to assist the SCCCWD with additional water or sewer expansion.
During the SCCCWD meeting on Sept. 14, Mr. Utech delivered the current proposal referenced in the paper to the SCCCWD board members four hours prior to the meeting. It would be irresponsible for any board to approve or act on this proposal without reading it or having legal counsel.
Why was Mr. Utech so upset when the SCCCWD board tabled the proposal so they could have a chance to review it?
Mr. Utech was the original chairman of SCCCWD and eventually stepped down due to conflict of interest.
It is my sincere hope that Mr. Utech works with the Sully County Zoning and Planning board, SCCCWD board, and all of his future neighbors to make this a great neighborhood and a place we are proud of.
