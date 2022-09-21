This is a response to your article entitled “Developer offers to pay for sewer, water expansion” (Sept. 17, A1). This proposed development has been a major point of contention at the Spring Creek Cow Creek Water District (SCCCWD) meetings and at Sully County Zoning and Planning for approximately one year.

The Spring Creek/Cow Creek area ran out of water on the July 4th weekend, 2021. No water was available due to the large number of people in the area for faucets, toilets or fire hydrants for part of the day. The SCCCWD has been working diligently to procure bonds, grants and other funds to build a water tower to alleviate this problem for the existing plotted lots and is about two years out in the future.

