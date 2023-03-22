“Emergencies have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberties have been eroded.”
That's a quote from F.A. Hayek.
Mention the word “emergency,” and it probably brings to mind flashing red and blue lights, a frantic trip to the hospital or taking shelter from an EF-4 tornado. Which makes sense, given that an emergency is defined as “a serious, unexpected and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.” But things work a little differently in government and politics.
In South Dakota, our constitution specifies laws take effect 90 days after adjournment unless the legislature declares an emergency by a two-thirds vote. This is so the people have the right to review (or refer to a vote) such laws “unless necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety, support of the state government and its existing public institutions.”
Now, you may be thinking…the immediate preservation of the government…that sounds super-important. You may also be thinking an emergency like that must not happen very often. If that’s what you’re thinking, your thinking is wrong. In fact, this past session, a total of sixty-seven bills (about 15% of all bills) included the language “to declare an emergency.”
Here is a small sampling of those bills:
- An appropriation ($18,000,000) for a livestock and equestrian complex at the State Fair (passed & signed) (SB18).
- An appropriation ($10,000,000) for a year-round rodeo practice facility, to include equipment and furnishings (failed) (SB63).
- An appropriation ($13,000,000) to expand laboratory space at Sanford Underground Research Facility (passed) (SB35).
- An appropriation ($8,500,000) for a dairy research and extension farm (tabled) (HB1031).
- An appropriation ($23,000,000) for a bio products facility at the Research Park in Brookings (passed & signed) (HB1030).
You can decide for yourself if you think these bills (and the associated expenses) are necessary and needed or trivial and inconsequential, but it’s hard to argue they constitute an emergency. It’s hard to believe the “immediate preservation of the public peace” hinges on building a dairy farm or an equestrian complex. It’s difficult to make the case it must be passed immediately by a supermajority vote of our elected representatives.
If you think there may be a quick, easy solution to this problem of emergency spending, you’re wrong again. But it does remind me of a familiar adage from an economist: “No one is ever as careful with spending someone else’s money as he is with his own.”
Maybe, just maybe, your representatives could remember and consider it’s someone else’s money the next time we feel the institutional temptation to “declare an emergency.” I believe that’s what our Constitution demands. So do our constituents.
The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.
