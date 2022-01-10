It's all about roads, bridges and rail improvements in 2022. South Dakota has an unprecedented opportunity to gain funding from the recent Federal “Infrastructure and Jobs Act” weighing in at $1.2 trillion dollars. An amount that is a digit with twelve zeros behind it, so vast the Hubble space telescope wouldn't find the end of it!
The money will be portioned out of Washington and delivered to states through competitive grants. It will be brutal! States and cities will compete against each other in a fierce fight.
These days, hard political partisanship makes it difficult to create coalitions in Washington for sweeping changes. Though, the infrastructure bill did pass with partial Republican support from states looking to get fix-up grants — 13 U.S. House Republicans and 19 Republican Senators voted for it. South Dakota can be the 21st century example of the 1800's westward economic expansion.
To benefit citizens of the state, attract more tourists to "the real America" as my wife exclaims every time we travel in South Dakota, and to offer many that want to practice their professions and life in a gorgeous and expansive new land, South Dakota's one House Representative and two US Senators need to step-up and get a part of the action. "If you build it, they will come", famous line from the film “Field of Dreams.”
Let's get to it! A brief look at the financial stats, and then an application of pragmatic direction.
As a conservative and moderate center-zone Republican, I believe the infrastructure legislation should have been broken down into several smaller dollar bills — much easier to account for. Of course, the political strategy conjured up by the progressive left was to make the infrastructure checkbook ledger so huge that many so-called climate saving initiatives could be virtually hidden within.
With Democrat's relentless ambition to fight climate change as a catalyst, this is what transpired — split in half, $600 billion for hard surface projects, then the other $600 billion for an army of enlisted climate workers involved in preserving the earth, which is a very good initiative for all of us. A massive undertaking to be paid out over 5 to 10 years according to most media reports.
Important categories of heavy infrastructure construction include $110 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for Amtrak improvements and expansion, $65 billion to rebuild our country's electric grid and $55 billion for inland and ports water systems. These are valuable to South Dakota.
Listen-up elected officials of South Dakota — for your consideration I've listed several projects that you should go for with infrastructure funding and it's just the beginning to a decade of jobs created and sustainable wealth.
Amtrak wants to use their finance portion to expand routes and stations. South Dakota and Wyoming today are the only states without Amtrak rail passenger service. A transit plan would cross the state east to west, with a weatherproof way to travel connecting Rapid City, Pierre, Brookings and smaller communities along the way on upgraded and existing rail.
U.S. Highway 85 runs north and south through some of the most expansive and spiritually uplifting geographies in the country and South Dakota. From the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore to North Dakota's Teddy Roosevelt National Park, this roadway needs to be upgraded to a divided highway with two to three lanes on each side. Parts are a very rough two-lane blacktop of course asphalt and stone mix.
My wife and I drove it in the summer of 2021 between the two parks mentioned. Envision a completed project with rest-stops and interpretive centers, solar collection farms and connection roads to new agricultural research and farming establishment. This would be one of the most attractive scenic drives in the nation, connecting two great national park treasures. Note that the geographic center of the nation just north of Belle Fourche on U.S. HWY 85 is an impressive surveyor's monument. Use that point as an inspiration.
In one decade, South Dakota can enhance its infrastructure features and begin to draw thousands of professional remote workers and their families desiring to leave problem-ridden blue cities, for a better life.
William Hume writes editorials nationally concerning infrastructure, transportation and even politics. With years of travel memories and family in South Dakota, it's the best of America.
