It’s amazing the amount of effort that the South Dakota Legislature puts into protecting citizens from things they didn’t even know were a threat. Lucky us.

Consider ranked choice voting. That’s all you’ll be able to do — consider it. You’ll never vote that way because the Legislature just outlawed it. Held up as one of many bills in the recent session designed to enhance “election integrity,” it seems that ranked choice voting had to be prohibited to preserve the sanctity of the state’s elections.

