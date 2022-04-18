Purchase Access

Joe Biden is the Sun Donkey

Fearless, Fancy, and Free

But he is also old and senile,

And in complete Denial

Of Inflation, Borders, and Foreign Policy

He wants power complete

Like Louis XIV’s feet

He rather cater to Greta Thunberg

Then the residents of Pittsburgh

While giving us impossible meat

He lives in the glorious White House

That’s brightest mind is a mouse

While Ukraine goes Kaboom

He’s eating a mushroom

And drinking coffee with a louse

The Sun Donkey reigns for four years

While his staff drinks 30 trillion beers

Kamala won’t get a turn

While nobody feels the Bern

And a new President is near

Mike Rollins

Pierre



