When I wrote my Legislative Preview, I predicted the Legislature would get a truckload of proposals related to marijuana and money. That prediction proved true. Over 45 bills pertaining to marijuana were filed. Almost 100 bills spend or authorize spending. I’ve written about the budget repeatedly this year. Now, I’d like to give you an update on the marijuana bills.
The dozens of marijuana bills generally fall into three categories — IM26 Consensus Cleanup, IM26 Revision or Restriction, and Recreational Marijuana Legalization. If you’ll recall, the Legislature did not change a section, word, or syllable of IM26 last year. It went into effect exactly as passed by the voters.
Virtually all IM26 Consensus Cleanup bills came from a Marijuana Summer Study on which about 25% of the Legislature served. These items have broad support from stakeholders and make technical fixes or improvements to IM26. I have supported all of them. Virtually all have passed or are going to pass.
The IM26 Revision-Restriction bills mostly came from folks who just don’t agree that marijuana should be allowed for medical purposes or any other. These bills were generally opposed by the sponsors of IM26 in the marijuana industry.
The IM26 Revision-Restriction bills seek to repeal or change IM26 to restrict patient access or restore prosecution for certain folks with serious medical conditions. I have opposed these measures as they came. Like 70% of South Dakotans, I supported IM26 and do not believe we should be tearing it down less than a year after implementation.
Most of these bills have been defeated, but some are still being debated.
Finally, the marijuana industry has been pushing several different measures to fully legalize recreational marijuana. Some of these allowed for sale in convenience stores. Some allowed for sale in more-regulated dispensaries. Some had to do with taxing marijuana and who received the revenue. Some took effect this year, some took effect next year.
Many of these proposals were well-considered and written in great detail. However, I opposed all of them.
I know that hundreds of thousands of people voted for Amendment A because they wanted recreational marijuana to be legal. The voters were not confused. However, I give credence to the Supreme Court’s finding that the bill contained three subjects — recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, and hemp.
I have spoken with folks who voted for Amendment A because they supported medical marijuana. I don’t know whether that reason for voting applies to several hundred voters or several thousand voters. In November, we will find out.
The sponsors of Amendment A are working to put the single subject of recreational marijuana on the ballot at the next general election. If that ballot measure passes, the law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
To sum it up — I have been a strong defender of IM26, including honoring the wishes of the measure’s sponsors. On recreational marijuana, I have been cautious. I give weight to pro-legalization arguments about reducing the black market. However, I think it is OK to walk before we run. It is OK to watch the effects of medical marijuana in our state before moving to full-blown recreational legalization. If the voters think otherwise, I’ll defend that ballot measure next year just like I’m defending IM26 this year.
I realize my position is nuanced, but I’m a conservative guy, and change comes hard for me. In this case, I think we should take one step at a time.
South Dakota does not have the mental health resources it needs if recreational marijuana is legalized. Marijauna is a known hallucinogen and can set off a severe pyschotic reaction. What's going to happen if suddenly our mental health sytem is overwhelmed with people having a pyschotic episode? Marijauna is a gateway to stronger iillegal drugs, how smart is it to legalize a drug that begets more drug abuse and contributes to our drug problem in the state? Our mental health professionals are ill equipped to deal with a surge of preventable pyschotic episodes, law enforcement will be overloaded and watch the crime rates go through the roof, and add to our prison population. This is a bad idea from start to finish and does not serve the best interests of the People of South Dakota
