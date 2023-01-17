South Dakota's commitment to community and freedom runs deep in our everyday lives.
We pride ourselves on our independence and work ethic. We celebrate how our freedom has differentiated us from folks in other states. But have you ever considered the way that freedom trickles into our light switches or water heaters? Because it does.
Across the Mount Rushmore State, reliable, clean power and energy transmission are fueling our path to energy independence and creating impressive economic growth.
Renewable resources provided nearly 84 percent of South Dakota's total utility-scale electricity generation in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Wind and solar projects have created around 3,000 jobs, putting local hands to work and food on the table. Additionally, clean energy projects have paid nearly $29 million in local and state tax revenue and provided more than $20 million to farmers, ranchers and landowners through land lease payments.
The industry is a powerful economic driver and establishes economic and energy independence in South Dakotan communities.
The Wessington Springs Wind Farm is one of many great examples of renewable projects in our state.
The 34-turbine project is one of South Dakota’s most significant wind projects to date, spanning over 3,000 acres in Jerauld County. This will invest thousands of dollars in local infrastructure, education systems, and long-term landowner sustainability and has provided clean energy to the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University.
U.S. Senator John Thune said it well: "Our energy independence is a matter of national security."
Clean energy projects add diversity to our energy grid, which increases reliability and resiliency — all critical factors to improved energy security.
We must update and expand transmission infrastructure and integrate energy storage to ensure a powerful, 21st-century grid. With clean energy investments on our side, South Dakota can localize our energy sources and lean into our commitment to freedom — which can only be achieved through continually pursuing complete independence.
Energy security also means the ability to sustain our economy.
We do things right in South Dakota, but record-high energy prices result from our dependency on foreign sources and companies, which have undoubtedly tightened families' budgets. Clean energy projects spur economic growth through tax revenue and land lease payments. Both help to provide certainty in the face of unexpected events, helping communities and farmers supplement their income. Projects like these create lasting partnerships for 20 to 30 years.
South Dakotans should be proud of our role in working toward reliable, affordable energy independence. Our state's economy is growing as a result, but there is still work to do.
We must modernize our grid by updating outdated energy transmission lines to get more homegrown clean energy sources online. Only then will we be on a path to economic success and can reduce our reliance on foreign entities.
Together, we can make a difference in our state's energy future.
Steve Wegman is an analyst with the Pierre-based SD Renewable Energy Association.
