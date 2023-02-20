Back in November, I wrote a column laying out how I planned address perceived issues with our election system. I am happy to report that my fellow legislators and I have been hard at work on election bills designed to improve South Dakota's already-strong election system to ensure that they remain free, fair, safe, and secure.
There have been dozens of election bills introduced over the first five weeks of session, and I want to share with you all how some of them will accomplish our goal of updating the way we administer our elections in our state.
One of the first major election bills that was passed out of the House this session was House Bill 1124, introduced by State Rep. Tyler Tordsen, R-Sioux Falls. This bill updates our laws relating to testing the vote counting machines prior to any election and requiring transparency in the testing process. Last fall, State Rep. Mike Weisgram and I attended tests on these machines run by the auditors from Hyde and Sully Counties. The tests proved the speed and accuracy of these machines.
Delay in producing results causes suspicion, and I’m glad we’ve got a speedy and accurate method for counting our paper ballots. HB 1124 will go a long way in ensuring continued confidence in our vote-counting, and I appreciate Rep. Tordsen working hand-in-hand with the auditors in bringing this bill forward.
Another election-related bill we passed this session was House Bill 1165, introduced by Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood. This bill limits the use of ballot drop boxes and solidifies the security of our absentee voting system. The bill makes it it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Absentee voting is great for voter convenience, and this legislation will make sure that the process is fair and protected. Like Rep. Tordsen, Rep. Chaffee worked diligently with our county auditors in drafting this bill, and I'm hopeful that both HB 1124 and HB 1165 will be duly considered and passed by the State Senate in the coming weeks.
Governor Kristi Noem said it best when she stated that South Dakota is an example for the nation when it comes to elections. I firmly believe that we have the best election laws in the country, and I think that our citizens can sleep soundly at night knowing that they live in a state where every vote is counted.
That being said, we can’t rest on our laurels. We need to continue to improve our election laws so that South Dakota remains the most voter-friendly and ballot-secure state in the America.
Finally, I should note that I believe good process matters. Too often, legislators read an internet story and then write a bill.
Legislation works best when we work with the affected parties (in this case, the auditors) in drafting any changes. We know what we read on the internet. They know how things actually work. If we want to make progress on this issue, or any other, we need well-vetted and well-considered proposals.
The improvements we are making to elections this year are the direct result of the good work and willingness of our county auditors to work with our members. Thank your local auditor!
