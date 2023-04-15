During the legislative session, South Dakota newspapers have been known to publish columns from their local legislators. These columns often appear on the editorial or opinion page since lawmakers are usually of the opinion that they are all doing a pretty good job of tending to the people’s business.

Late last month, those columns were filled with praise for the just completed session and all the work that lawmakers accomplished. In his after-the-session column, Rep. Will Mortenson, the House majority leader, praised the transparency of the Legislature in a column he headlined: “Ode to our citizen Legislature.” “I’m proud of our transparent process,” Mortenson wrote, “and will protect the guarantees that all bills receive hearings and that those hearings are available to the public immediately.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments