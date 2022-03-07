Looking west from the Missouri River, I visualize a massive greening of South Dakota. At my 20-15 eyesight into the west sunset, this is what I know can be built.
The future horizon for South Dakota, for the state’s biggest industry Agriculture, you’ll see a potential westward expansion of corn and soybeans and beef cattle increased. A land rush for new farming, advanced agricultural processing science will drive new products to the market, fresh ways of developing nutrition for the planet. Bringing fabulous amounts of wealth to South Dakota and attracting the best and brightest university grads in the STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — of exponential economics from the most elite schools in America, looking for the highest quality of life and living — South Dakota!
A developing matrix of rail transportation to expanded Gulf and Pacific port shipping capacities is being planned today with the impending merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.
This massive new railroad company will cover regions of Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing railroad freight access to transport world food needs to Asia, Europe, Africa and the rest of humanity’s 7.5 billion hungry people. Billions of dollars are being distributed today, by way of the “Infrastructure Jobs Act” now law in distribution of $1.2 billion dollars. As in the massive restructuring of the Port of Mobile, Alabama, to handle deep water docking of gigantic cargo ships.
CPKCS will access shipping South Dakota’s agricultural products in rail connection freight car interchange with the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern railroad at Rosholt, South Dakota. An excellent rail connection as the RCP&E spans the entire distance across South Dakota, east to west state borders.
New, larger capacity rail cars for grain and agriculture products will be needed to service larger agricultural production. An advanced technology freight car manufacturing facility could be built in Pierre, South Dakota. Factories for heavy-duty transportation products such as this can support a workforce of up to 5,000 craftspeople, providing sustainable wealth and jobs for the state economy.
As my wife calls it, “the green velvet hills of South Dakota, a place of yet to be discovered green gold,” my wife is an international banker, for one of the world’s largest banks. She sees farmland in South Dakota that will rocket to individual acre values of a quarter-million dollars, rivaling even the most expensive corn acreage in America — Iowa!
There are several directions to gather large amounts of investment dollars for agricultural upgrades in South Dakota.
First, once the merger of CP and KCS is complete later this year their stock will go up in a blast of new money available for companywide improvements and innovations in rail transportation technology. I advise investment in double-tracking the RCP&E, as that is the future of this geographically excellent regional railroad, ability to transport huge loads of grain and agriculture in connection with CPKCS.
Additionally, production facilities for wind power with thousands of new blades installed, free energy financed by eco-investors, driving a new clean-and-green industry. Large investment funds will be drawn to the opportunities South Dakota’s new agriculture expansion presents, from both Federal funding and private sources.
Current agricultural research has produced new hybrid corn and soybean seeds that will challenge climate change and drought. Plants with deeper, stronger roots that punch through hard and dry soil, retaining water more efficiently with thicker stalks that resist strong winds. The border-to-border crop expansion in South Dakota will open-up new directions in climatology and airable land usage, helping to relieve long dry spells by releasing more moisture into the air, creating more rain. Beginning west of the Missouri River extending to Montana, as far as the eye can see, new fields of green strategically placed. Deep breathing South Dakota: more pure-air oxygen will be in the air.
William Hume is a retired gentleman from civil engineering and writes opinion editorials nationally regarding infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and politics.
