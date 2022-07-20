The stench from the case involving an Ohio 10-year-old impregnated by an illegal immigrant, and who received an abortion in Indiana for what could only qualify as compassionate reasons only get worse each passing day. Looking closer, the most glaring inequities seen are power-mad legislators ignoring individual situations, seeking only to strengthen their power base.
We now have a doctor reportedly being disciplined for an alleged HIPAA violation that never occurred, as the victim’s name was never made public, thus, no violation, especially as the initial case was called into Children’s Services and Columbus Police, as legally required. Plus, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita doubts he even has a case to file.
Now the Feds want an ICE hold on alleged predator Gerson Fuentes, 27, solely for deportation purposes, when Ohio should try Fuentes, thus preserving his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights — yes, non-citizens have rights too — and affording the family the justice and at least partial closure they’re entitled to.
Such a move by the Feds qualifies as “pass interference,” by not letting Ohio have the first bite of the apple, and the Feds coming in only after conviction in state court, and after all criminal sentences are served, and then only after the state or the Feds request or receive an ICE hold, per states’ rights, under the Tenth Amendment. In this case, however, the Feds preemptively sought the ICE hold, solely for appearance’s sake.
What ICE is seeking is a “quick, cheap, and out the deportation door” hold. It’s grotesque, especially in light of the fact more likely than not, DOJ wants this swept under the rug, to facilitate a means for this two-legged vermin to sneak back into America illegally, like so many others before him that have returned not once, but multiple times, so as to commit more crimes, proving yet again our southern border is more wide-open than a blimp hanger.
This they do while seeking punishment against the doctor who performed the abortion on the girl who crossed state lines for it; this, despite the fact that the right — that’s correct — the right to interstate travel is guaranteed under both the Fifth and also the Fourteenth Amendments, both of which were brought up by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion when the Dobbs ruling was handed down.
Now I’ve gone into the issue of state legislatures seeking to reinstate trigger laws either reinstating, or setting in place restrictive abortion laws, which to a point, I agree with. I believe abortion should be an avenue of last resort, and not simply a means of removing an inconvenience of immorality because of sexual irresponsibility, especially when proper family planning methods were available, and a sexually active couple chose not to avail themselves of it.
As I’ve said before in this column, there are only four acceptable circumstances under which abortion would be justifiable, those four being: (1), rape; (2), incest; (3), life or health of the mother in imminent peril or serious risk of death; or (4), fetus deemed by competent medical authority to have defects of such magnitude, so as to make viability outside the womb untenable after birth. Those four, that’s it, because compassion and wisdom must come into play, especially for shell-shocked crime victims. Legislators shouldn’t be playing doctor, unless they’re actively practicing physicians.
However, some legislatures won’t have it. They seem more interested in playing God, than in being ethical, responsible, or compassionate. The decision to abort a child from the womb is serious, most grave and should be limited to only the four situations I just outlined, be between the prospective parents, and God or their higher power, not self-righteous, moral busybodies seeking power and control over them solely for ego self-inflation.
In light of massive challenges over state laws, a proper balance needs to be struck that respects the rule of law, and prohibits ‘Nosey Parkers’ from invading individual privacy, as their out-of-state travel is constitutionally protected; again, under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments; where they travel is none of the snoops’ business, and they need to just let things be.
If people choose to obtain an abortion in an allowed state, that’s their right to travel. It’s not our right to interfere with their choice any more than they have to interfere with our choice of worship or any other legal activity. It may ruffle some feathers, but the art of living in a civil society involves learning to disagree without being disagreeable.
If only they’d take the hint…
Timothy Rollins is a semi-retired political consultant who has worked political races both in the United States and Canada. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he is an alumnus of both Utah State University and The University of Utah. He can be reached by email at tcrollins@gmail.com.
