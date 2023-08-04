Most of us have experienced long hold times or dropped calls when trying to get through to a customer service agent. You may have even received incorrect information the first time you called and had to start the process all over again.
Unfortunately, this is what many people who are trying to reach the Social Security Administration (SSA) experience.
More than one in five South Dakota residents — 193,088 people — rely on Social Security. And they should also be able to rely on quality customer service to get their questions answered or get information on the status of their disability claim — whether online, in-person, or over the phone.
Last year, almost half of the 151 million calls to the SSA’s national 1-800-number and field offices went unanswered, including 16.4 million callers who gave up while waiting. So far this year, almost one-third of calls to SSA's local field offices across the country have not been answered.
For those who have been able to get through, they are waiting an average of 34 minutes for someone to pick up on the other end — more than 10 times longer than a decade ago. Americans who file for disability assistance now wait over 200 days on average for an initial decision.
No one wants a repeat of last year, with customers having to wait in long lines outside of SSA field offices in the heat of the summer.
Seniors and people with disabilities deserve prompt and reliable service. There is no excuse for failing to provide people with the services they need, along with answers to questions about benefits they've earned so they can pay for basic living expenses.
In South Dakota, 40 percent of residents 65 and older rely on the program for at least half of their income, and 13 percent of those 65 and older live in families that rely on the program for at least 90 percent of their income.
These dollars are necessary for families, who can then buy goods and services in their communities with their Social Security benefits. During the period of 2018-2020, Social Security lifted more than 34,000 South Dakotans 65 or older out of poverty.
Over the past year, AARP members have sent Congress more than 200,000 emails urging increased funding for the SSA to improve customer service.
Now, AARP is asking Congress to provide at least $15 billion in funding for long-overdue improvements to their customer service problems, so seniors and people with disabilities can get accurate information when they need it. It’s about time.
Erik Gaikowski is the state director of the AARP South Dakota.
