When we go to the polls on November 8, to vote for our preferred candidates, we will also be voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana (IM 27). I have studied the measure and I feel compelled to share my views.
This is a terrible idea. If passed, IM 27 will be destructive to our state and communities. It will harm our children and it will lower the quality of life in our great state.
Proponents of IM 27 claim it’s about freedom. They claim it’s a grassroots movement. They claim it’s about legalizing a harmless plant. They claim it will provide additional revenue through increased tax collections and will reduce expenditures by eliminating the costs of enforcement and incarcerations for drug offenses. They may claim these things — but the fact is — none of them are true.
Is it about freedom? No.
As written, IM 27 would allow persons 21 years of age to grow up to three plants for their personal use. According to the language in IM 27, growing your own marijuana becomes illegal when a commercial dispensary opens in the county where you live. So, it’s not about your freedom — it’s about corporate marijuana profits.
Is this a grassroots effort? No.
The campaign finance reports show the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised in support of this measure come from Washington, D.C. political action committees and commercial marijuana growers. Other filings show that the organizers of this measure were paying up to $35 an hour to professional petition circulators to collect signatures to get it on the ballot.
Nothing grassroots about that.
Is it about legalizing a harmless plant? No.
The measure, as written, defines marijuana for legalization in such a way that it includes the plant and all the concentrated distillates of the plant. IM 27 puts a marijuana plant containing less than 4% THC on the same legal plane as waxes and oils that can contain upwards of 90% THC. It’s like comparing 3.2 beer to 190-proof alcohol, or poppy seed flowers to heroin. This is not just a harmless plant. Studies have shown that THC usage at these high concentrations does significant harm to the developing brains of young people.
Will IM 27 create new revenue and reduce public safety expenditures? No.
Per the Legislative Research Council’s fiscal note, there are no provisions in the measure that would result in additional tax revenue from the sale of marijuana. There may be some revenue generated from the sale of drug paraphernalia and from civil penalties, but this will not be significant. There won’t be savings due to lower incarceration rates, because there are very few people currently incarcerated for possession of marijuana. There is speculation that regional jails may see some savings, but my conversations with law enforcement officials indicate there would be few if any savings as a result of IM 27. In fact, the experiences of states that have legalized marijuana show the increased social and law enforcement costs far outweigh the small amount of revenue that is generated.
Passage of IM 27 would be bad for our state, bad for our communities and bad for our quality of life. And, those who would be harmed the most are our young people. Recreational marijuana hasn’t brought any positive results in Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado or any other state that has legalized it. Why would South Dakota want to follow their lead? I don’t think we do.
Let’s protect our great South Dakota quality of life, and more importantly, let’s protect our children.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.