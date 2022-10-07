When we go to the polls on November 8, to vote for our preferred candidates, we will also be voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana (IM 27). I have studied the measure and I feel compelled to share my views.

This is a terrible idea. If passed, IM 27 will be destructive to our state and communities. It will harm our children and it will lower the quality of life in our great state.

