On June 7, we have an opportunity to strengthen our state for the long-term by voting Yes on Constitutional Amendment C.
In South Dakota, our strength is our stability. We can take pride in our state’s prudent fiscal management. We balance our budget. We don’t overestimate tax revenue. We don’t spend money or cut revenues just because we can afford it for one year. South Dakota plays the long game. Our fiscal house is on a firm foundation.
That foundation wasn’t built in a day. It is an ethic instilled by generations’ past. It has been written into our constitution for decades. Article XII, Sec. 2 requires a two-thirds — 66.7% — vote to spend tax dollars on a new project. Article XI, Sec. 14 requires a two-thirds — 66.7% — vote to create a new tax or to raise a current tax. State law requires a 60% vote threshold for school districts to raise property taxes to fund a bond. Throughout our state’s history and governing documents, we have placed safeguards on government spending and government taxing. We have always insisted on prudent budgeting practices.
On June 7, we have a chance to build on our legacy of financial stability by voting Yes on Amendment C. The measure mirrors the provisions described above by setting a higher threshold for raising taxes or spending money through ballot measures. The new threshold is 60% — lower than that which the constitution places on the Legislature, but higher than a regular measure. The 60% threshold mirrors that which we require for school districts seeking property tax increases.
Constitutional Amendment C will guarantee that if we are going to impose a new tax, an increased tax, or a new program, our state has additional consensus on the decision. Far from prohibiting new programs or even new taxes, it follows our prudent ethic when it comes to budgeting, by making sure that a broad group of South Dakotans agrees to changes in this area.
Constitutional Amendment C will continue our state’s stable fiscal tradition. It will build on the prudent budget practices of our past. It is a reflection of the laws and constitutional provisions that have kept our state from over-taxation and from budget deficits for years. Please join me in voting Yes on Constitutional Amendment C on June 7.
