When I’m not hustling through the Capitol or working at the ranch, I am an attorney. I largely represent farmers and ranchers in central South Dakota. I help them set up a partnership or an LLC, navigate regulation, buy, sell, and lease land, and, hopefully, pass their farms and ranches on to their kids and grandkids. It is rewarding to work for good people.
There just aren't as many farmers as there used to be in South Dakota. Bigger and faster equipment, better seed genetics, and more precise technology added up to one farmer covering more ground.
Gains in productivity mean fewer farmers and bigger farms. That's not necessarily a bad thing, as long as we keep our South Dakota ag land for South Dakotans.
So, when Governor Kristi Noem announced that she was interested in keeping our ag land out of foreign hands, I was thrilled.
I know that outside interests have been increasingly targeting our ag land. I've seen large farm and ranch purchases by companies from other states. These companies could be owned by anyone.
Maybe the owners are a group of New York investors. Maybe it is a sovereign wealth fund. Maybe the owners are a blend of South Dakotans, foreign citizens, and corporations. I don't know who is buying our ag land, but we can no longer afford to turn a blind eye. I'm glad the Governor made it a priority to keep our South Dakota ag land for South Dakotans.
In South Dakota, we are tied to the land. Agriculture is our biggest industry. Hunting, fishing, and hiking are our preeminent forms of recreation. Our ag land is our heritage, and we must protect it.
That's why South Dakota banned foreign ownership of more than 160 acres of ag land a few decades ago. But — we left a big loophole for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships. Foreigners can own these types of entities and own as much ag land as they wish. Not only isn’t it illegal, but we have no way to know if it is happening.
Last week, I introduced a bill (HB1189) to find out if foreign interests or foreign governments own our ag land. The bill, which I proposed in partnership with Governor Noem and our South Dakota ag groups, passed the House Ag Committee this week.
HB1189 would require disclosure of foreign ownership for any company (partnership, LLC, corporation, etc.) that holds ag land. This bill complements a bill Governor Noem introduced a bill in the Senate, which would set up a new board to review ag land purchases to see if foreigners are buying our ag land and, if so, which ones could go forward and which could not.
Safe to say — we're giving a lot of attention to protecting our ag land this year.
The nature of farming and ranching is changing. More people than ever in our state's history live in town. We can’t and won’t go back to one-family-per-quarter. The economics just don’t work anymore.
Some changes in agriculture are good and some are bad. But, just because some changes are inevitable doesn’t mean we have to accept harmful changes. I don’t want a future where all our ag land is held by non-South Dakotans.
When I’m in my Fort Pierre law office in a few decades, I still want to be helping South Dakota farmers and ranchers pass their operations to their kids and grandkids. It’s our land, and they aren’t making any more of it. We need to preserve it for generations to come.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.