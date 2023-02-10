When I’m not hustling through the Capitol or working at the ranch, I am an attorney. I largely represent farmers and ranchers in central South Dakota. I help them set up a partnership or an LLC, navigate regulation, buy, sell, and lease land, and, hopefully, pass their farms and ranches on to their kids and grandkids. It is rewarding to work for good people.

There just aren't as many farmers as there used to be in South Dakota. Bigger and faster equipment, better seed genetics, and more precise technology added up to one farmer covering more ground.

