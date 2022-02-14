State government revenues have grown like never before in South Dakota history. Two massive federal stimulus bills put billions of dollars in the pockets of South Dakotans and in the coffers of our state, cities, counties, and schools. Unsurprisingly, inflation has followed, since the same thing happened in every other state.
So — how do we maintain fiscal prudence in a crazy budget year?
First, we need to practice restraint. While it may be enticing to believe that massive gains in ongoing revenue will continue forever, we should not use our last couple of years as benchmarks when projecting future revenue.
Next week, Appropriators will meet to adopt revenue estimates for the FY2023. I am urging them to be conservative. While an argument could be made for unbridled growth to continue, it is my firm belief that the combination of global unrest, drought, supply chain problems, and rising interest rates have the potential to slow our economy in the years to come.
Second, we need to take care of our core priorities. The core priorities of state government are education, Medicaid provider reimbursement, and administering government. That third part includes paying state employees and maintaining or improving state facilities. I’ve been an outspoken advocate for maintaining the Governor’s proposed 6% increase for schools, providers, and state employees. That remains my top budget priority.
Finally, to the extent we have additional ongoing revenue after taking care of core priorities, we should find a way to put money back in the pockets of the taxpayers. Some have proposed cutting the sales tax from 4.5% to 4.25%. For citizens, that would mean a $25 savings on $10,000 worth of purchases. It would take $75 million in ongoing revenue to ensure we did not have to cut anything. I don’t believe that is prudent, even with the growth we’ve seen. It would put us in an unnecessarily tight state budget spot, with only a token cut for taxpayers.
Instead, the time is right to consider cutting tuition at our technical colleges and universities. The cost of college for our students and families has been going up steadily over the last twenty years. Now, our technical colleges have the highest tuition of any of our neighboring states. The universities have higher tuition than many of our neighbors as well.
If we have extra funds after taking care of our core priorities, we should cut tuition. For far less than $75 million, we could cut tech school tuition by half and put a big dent in university tuition. Doing so would put money back in the pockets of students and would provide a strong enticement for them to stay in our state rather than heading out after high school. If we keep or attract several hundred additional students to our colleges and universities each year, our state will see real, sustainable growth. We’ll be a much stronger state.
This may be a crazy budget year, but we need to remember fiscal prudence. That means conservative revenue estimating, taking care of core priorities, and putting whatever else we can back in the pockets of South Dakotans. That’s what I’ll be fighting for in the next month.
