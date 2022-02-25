For 8.5 weeks, the Legislature fights over hundreds of bills. The bills would change thousands of statutes. When we get to the ninth week, however, it becomes apparent that there is only one most important bill of the year — the state budget.
South Dakota should be proud of its budget. We balance it without gimmicks. We don’t tax more than we need and don’t spend more than we can afford. We have the seventh-lowest tax burden in the whole country. We don’t have an income tax — and as long as I’m in the Capitol, I’ll fight to make sure we never do. We are fiscally prudent and fiscally responsible.
This year, we have far more revenue than we had projected. I believe some of those dollars should go back to the taxpayers. At this point, there are three main plans for doing so — cutting the sales tax by 0.5 percent, cutting property taxes by adjusting the state-local split in paying for education, and cutting tuition at our technical schools and state universities.
When I weigh which of these is most prudent, I consider a few things: Whose costs will be cut? Can we afford the cut without creating a deficit? What will be the impact on our state from the cut? I believe cutting tuition makes the most sense.
First, tuition cuts target cost savings directly to South Dakotans going to school here. A large portion of our sales tax is paid by out-of-state visitors. Anyone paying attention to the Land Transfers section of the newspaper knows that much of our land is owned by out-of-state folks also. So, I like that tuition cuts accrue to South Dakotans.
Next, tuition cuts and property tax cuts are scalable — that is, we can cut by the amount we can afford to cut without creating a deficit. Cutting the sales tax — as the House passed on Wednesday — would likely create a large structural deficit for the state, putting our budget in the red by tens of millions of dollars. It is a $150M cut when we can probably afford a cut closer to $50M. So, I like that tuition cuts are affordable.
Finally, tuition cuts will have a real impact on whether and where our kids and grandkids will go to college. On the other hand, our state saw little change in retail activity when the sales tax went up by 0.5 percent five years ago. I think there will be little impact if we reduce it by the same amount now.
Likewise, I don’t think we can make a large enough reduction in property taxes to have a marginal impact on first-time home buying or running a business located on real property. Putting $30M toward property tax relief would reduce property taxes on average by 2 percent. My $2,500 property tax bill on my house would drop to $2,450. I don’t think that will move the needle for most folks.
So — I’m going to be spending a lot of my time and energy in the next two weeks trying to cut tuition at our technical colleges and universities. Tuition cuts will put taxpayer dollars back in the pockets of South Dakotans. Tuition cuts will help families afford college. Tuition cuts will help more of our kids and grandkids stay here in South Dakota and will help to meet our massive workforce need.
We have a once-in-a-generation revenue situation. We should use it to make a multi-generational difference for our state.
