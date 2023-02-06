I first ran for the legislature, talking about the things I am “for” — better schools, lower taxes, safe communities, and strong agriculture. Those are the causes I believe in and my legislative priorities. I will support them for as long as the people of central South Dakota send me to the Capitol.

When I first ran a couple of years ago, I imagined championing those causes by voting “Yes” on bills in those areas and giving speeches about why we should be “for” a given law change.

