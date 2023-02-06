I first ran for the legislature, talking about the things I am “for” — better schools, lower taxes, safe communities, and strong agriculture. Those are the causes I believe in and my legislative priorities. I will support them for as long as the people of central South Dakota send me to the Capitol.
When I first ran a couple of years ago, I imagined championing those causes by voting “Yes” on bills in those areas and giving speeches about why we should be “for” a given law change.
Two and a half years later, I understand that voting “No” may be the most important thing I do in the Legislature.
I serve as Chairman of the State Affairs Committee. To date, our committee has rejected more bills than any other committee. We give strong scrutiny to every bill, and I find myself regularly pumping the brakes on bills rather than pushing wholesale change.
Remember — every bill changes South Dakota.
I love South Dakota. It’s my home and the place I care most about. Legislation that seeks to change our state needs to pass a high hurdle. As a common sense conservative, change comes hard for me. If four parts of a bill are good for South Dakota, but one part is bad, I’m bound to vote against the entire bill.
It isn’t enough that a bill sounds good on the surface or makes for a good slogan. I’m interested in what does good, not what looks good.
Believe me — it’s a lot more fun to be for something than against it. Telling my colleagues that I don’t support their bill isn’t enjoyable, nor is it something I do lightly. However, I owe them a duty of uprightness and honesty, the same that I owe the voters.
So, I spend a lot of my day delivering bad news to my friends. “No” isn’t fun, but it is necessary in government.
So, throughout the year, you will see and hear about me voting “No” on a number of proposals. Sometimes, I even agree with the sentiment of the bill, but if it has unintended consequences or creates too much government trying to achieve its goal, I will wind up voting “No.”
I am okay if we don’t rush into every controversy that emerges on the Internet or in some other state. I’d rather we get a policy right in South Dakota than be first. I’d rather lead the nation in common sense than lead the nation in clicks or “Likes.”
I find a lot of reasons to vote “No,” and I will stand by that ethic. We’ve got a good thing going in South Dakota, and we will keep it if we don’t change too many laws.
As I told you during the campaign, I’m going to keep my eye on the ball — making South Dakota an attractive place for hardworking young families. That means quality education, strong agriculture, and a good measure of freedom. I’ll never forget our debt to the men and women in uniform and those keeping us safe at home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.