In 1950, the Ministry for State Security was created by the East German Government. Known as the Stasi, it ran until 1990, establishing a reputation as one of the most effective, efficient, ruthless, and repressive secret police agencies to have ever existed. Its 1990 dispersal gave a united Germany a breath of fresh air, with liberated East Germans tasting freedom for the first time in 40 years.
If ever there was an agency that perfected the art of turning neighbor against neighbor, and taking the art of snitching to a new low of massive human depravity and degradation, these guys, the Stasi, were it, and with the Dobbs ruling which ended Roe v. Wade, the Stasi in America at least, seem to be staging its unwelcome debut.
As a Conservative, fuel is only added to the flames of my contempt, seeing these Stasi wannabes forming in select states with repressive absolutist views and tactics. They choose to see only black and white, without consideration for anything other than their predetermined bigotries and other assorted prejudices, even if individual lives are hanging in the balance.
Since Dobbs overturned Roe v. Wade, the national conversation, the national meltdown, and the predictable rioting in Portland, Oregon, who riot over just about anything — like a reason is ever needed — shows us how abortion still divides much of the country, even within the conservative community, or among “red states” that consistently vote Republican.
In a CNN interview with Dana Bash on July 3rd, Gov. Kristi Noem was asked about South Dakota, one of 13 states with “trigger laws” in place for an automatic statewide prohibition on abortion, to either take effect or resume upon the Dobbs decision, returning authority to the states where it always should have been, as Roe was the Court giving itself authority that was never theirs.
When pressed by Bash in regards to the 10-year-old Ohio girl who’d recently been denied the right to an abortion there, and asked if a South Dakota girl would be similarly denied, Noem stated that a tragic situation should not be perpetuated by another tragedy. Those are “code words” stating rape and incest exceptions don’t apply in South Dakota, an area I touched on in my “Score One for the Unborn” column on June 28.
Dollars to donuts says that if either a member of South Dakota’s Legislature, Cabinet, or the Governor had a 10-year-old relative in the same situation as Ohio’s, rape and incest would be added as exceptions to the statute in record time, in special session, no less.
I’ve long believed responsible governance must be balanced by kindness, wisdom, and compassion, and the best interests of those who leaders serve. Fortunately, the Ohio girl went to Indiana to have the procedure in what for her was an act of mercy and love by her family because of the violent and completely illegal manner in which she’d been impregnated.
Moreso, the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution protect the inherent right to interstate travel. It was Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who in a concurring opinion on Dobbs, not only reaffirmed the right to interstate travel, but also expressed his view that no state should bar or otherwise prohibit its residents from traveling to another state for the purpose of obtaining an abortion.
For some, however, that’s not enough. In what’s clearly a lack of something better to do, lawmakers in Missouri are going full “Nosey Parker” by advancing a proposal that would allow private citizens to civilly sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion out-of-state. What they need to do is mind their own business.
Oklahoma and Texas are following suit, seeking to pass similar legislation allowing private citizens to file civil lawsuits against those accused of aiding and abetting abortions. Thankfully, their legislatures are out of session until January, and hopefully, these nosey neighbors and Stasi wannabes will learn to mind their own business and also butt out.
The Pandora’s Box of such a move would open a floodgate of litigation between neighbors, and drown the courts with lawsuits, which I hope the judges will slam the door fast and hard on, seeing them as nothing more than frivolous, privacy-invading, financial shakedowns, for which maximum financial pain should be inflicted against the predatory petitioners.
With the Dobbs ruling now out for all to see, America needs more time to digest and process it properly and wisely, and not with a knee-jerk reaction. Responsibly; and with their heads cooled down some.
Timothy Rollins is a semi-retired political consultant who has worked political races both in the United States and Canada. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he is an alumnus of both Utah State University and The University of Utah. He can be reached by email at tcrollins@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.