With Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, thus ending nationwide abortion on demand, the Supremes rightly ended an unauthorized power grab that was never theirs.
This was based on the Tenth Amendment, which specifically states “all rights not delegated to the United States, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” In other words, the Supremes overstepped their bounds with Roe, and Dobbs made things right.
From my experience, I’ve sought to live a simple life by adhering to four simple rules, the second of which is solving all problems at the lowest possible level. As I remember Roe, and the nearly 50 years since, my understanding has proven the original ruling to be “off the mark,” because it didn’t consider all factors in play, which made Roe’s reversal a matter of when, and not if.
Abortion continues to remain one of the most divisive issues of our time. Roe’s reversal won’t change that one iota. It should never have been federalized to begin with, as it should always have remained a state matter; again, in keeping with Rule #2.
For the record, I’m a conservative Republican from Oklahoma, who at times, has parted from party orthodoxy; I lock-step with nobody. This comes with (a), an open mind; (b), thinking for myself; and ©, being a highly imperfect man of faith. With that, comes making difficult calls that some — or many — may have problems with my views on...especially on abortion.
When I hear of third-party self-appointed moral busybodies inserting themselves into the lives of innocent people, making themselves the boss of those whose hearts they’ll never know — solely to seize the chance of being in a spotlight for 15 minutes of fame — in order to manipulate others for nobody’s benefit other than their selfish ego gratification, in other words, “pulling a Fauci,” this sets me off, big-time, for good reason.
Why? Because these snoops, bullies, and bottom-feeding gossips have no business being involved. I also have serious problems with these absolutes set in place by many of these legislatures that fail to consider all the variables and would like to see some modifications made, because of the buzz saw of court challenges that lie ahead for the absolutists.
Some problems I see for example, among others, include the 12-year-old girl raped and impregnated by “Uncle Eddie,” and who faces the possibility of not only being sued for either visitation but also being forced to share joint custody with the monster who violated her. Under the laws of some states, she’d be mentally tortured for life, and such severe — if not complete psychological annihilation — could trigger a possible suicide, and these state legislatures don’t give a rat’s rump, because it’s all about power and control.
As for me, I believe there are extremely limited exceptions under which abortion should be permitted. Those would include: (1), rape; (2), incest; (3), life or health of the mother in serious peril or at risk of imminent death; or (4), competent medical authority deems the fetus to have defects of such magnitude, so as to make viability outside the womb untenable. That’s it, no others.
Granted, I’ll face some serious flak from some in the more conservative quarters, but some are more interested in the iron-fisted grip of total control than in what’s best medically for those in duress, especially victims of violence, such as rape, incest, or life in peril, such as ectopic pregnancies.
For others lacking the foresight, and choosing to use abortion as their birth control — and who’ve had five, six, seven, or even more abortions — and then later matured into say their late thirties, and decided they wanted children and couldn’t have any, and then complain about their inability to reproduce; it’s probably because of the massive intrauterine scarring from all those abortions which more than likely made it all but impossible for an egg to successfully attach itself during ovulation.
The sexually active must be responsible. Unexpected pregnancies should be the exception, not the rule. Adoption should be encouraged, as many organizations are willing to help, and there are families who’d love to adopt.
There is still far more that unites Americans than divides us, Progressive caterwauling notwithstanding. This Dobbs ruling can — if handled properly — be a step in reconciling the past with the present, and in moving forward in a responsible, and more importantly, civil manner, as we work towards a more perfect union.
Timothy Rollins is a semi-retired political consultant who has worked in political races both in the United States and Canada. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he is an alumnus of both Utah State University and The University of Utah. He can be reached by email at tcrollins@gmail.com.
