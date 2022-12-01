Locally owned small businesses are the heart and soul of our cities and towns, and the pandemic confirmed the critical role they play in our daily lives. During the holiday shopping season small retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues, and suppliers depend upon the boost in sales earned during the weeks leading up to the end of the year.

The American tradition of shopping and playing at a vibrant downtown district or local mall is as alive today as ever. Many brick-and-mortar businesses go all out on holiday decorating, promote their best deals of the year, and often offer the traditional practice of personalized shopping assistance, and niche locally produced items, in hopes of luring shoppers.

