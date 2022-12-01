Locally owned small businesses are the heart and soul of our cities and towns, and the pandemic confirmed the critical role they play in our daily lives. During the holiday shopping season small retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues, and suppliers depend upon the boost in sales earned during the weeks leading up to the end of the year.
The American tradition of shopping and playing at a vibrant downtown district or local mall is as alive today as ever. Many brick-and-mortar businesses go all out on holiday decorating, promote their best deals of the year, and often offer the traditional practice of personalized shopping assistance, and niche locally produced items, in hopes of luring shoppers.
The pandemic was also a catalyst for many small business owners to pivot operating models to include e-commerce platforms. In fact, recent surveys show over 80 percent of consumers make regular online purchases throughout the year. For the first time in history, rural states like South Dakota have increased global economic opportunities simply by providing consumers the option to shop online.
Beyond providing the goods and services consumers rely on, South Dakota's 90,000 small businesses continue to generate two of every three net new jobs and deliver essential goods and services in both rural and urban communities. Employing over 210,000 South Dakotans, and being steadfast economic contributors to local communities, small businesses make South Dakota a great place to live.
To keep businesses competitive and viable in an ever-shifting commercial environment, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a vast network of partners offer tools and resources for business startup and growth.
Free and confidential training and mentoring are available through the statewide Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network, SD CEO Women's Business Center network, the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) of the Dakotas, SCORE, SD Biotech, GROW South Dakota, Startup Sioux Falls and Community Navigator spoke organizations, Dakota State University's Cybersecurity Division, and many other partners.
In addition to SBA's formal partners, small business owners can further connect with their community and customers by getting involved with local support organizations such as chambers of commerce, economic development corporations, business districts, and neighborhood associations. These organizations actively coordinate events and promotions to attract foot and online traffic for small business members.
As South Dakota small businesses strive to improve their offerings of goods and services, both in-person and online, as well as improved business processes to meet customer needs, the success of this year's holiday shopping season begins and ends with consumers.
Throughout the holiday season — right up until New Year's Eve celebrations take place, put shopping small businesses at the top of your list — they deserve our support and appreciation. Happy Holidays!
Aikta Marcoulier serves as the SBA Region VIII Administrator in Denver. She oversees the agency's programs and services in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Jaime Wood serves as the SBA South Dakota District Director in Sioux Falls. She oversees the agency's programs and services across the state.
